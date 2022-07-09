Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 3, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Middle-TN-Top-Stories
Middle-TN-Top-Stories

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 3 to July 8.

Cheatham County Source

  • Pleasant View Resident Wins $1 Million on Powerball
    Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Powerball winner. Read more.

  • Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations
    In a social media post, they shared, “Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte).” Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 1
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 1, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s OfficeRead more.

