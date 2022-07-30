Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 25 to July 29.
Cheatham County Source
-
7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022
The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less. Read more.
-
Town of Ashland City Accepting Applications for Parks Maintenance Position
The job summary stats that this employee is under the general direction of the Parks and Recreation Director. This employee performs required maintenance, mowing and cleaning of all city parks, athletic fields, park building and structures and other city properties. Read more.
-
Mega Millions Climbs to 1 Billion Dollars for Next Drawing
For the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions®, the jackpot has surpassed the magical $1 billion mark. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15 – so the estimated jackpot on Friday, July 29, is an astounding $1.025 billion ($602.5 million cash). Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Human Trafficking Detectives Arrest Man at Hotel on Briley Parkway Thursday
Human Trafficking detectives arrested Tony Williams, 45, known as “Memphis Mack,” at the Preston Hotel on Briley Parkway Thursday for trafficking for a commercial sex act. A victim came forward and claimed she had been forced by Williams to have sex for money. Read more.
-
Pekka the Goat is a New Dad – See the Babies at the Nashville Zoo
Pekka the Goat at the Nashville Zoo is a Dad! The Nashville Zoo shared about the birth of the Nigerian dwarf goats on July 5th, the first to be born at the zoo. Read more.
-
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. The lake, the virgin forest, the shoreline — they all work together to bring the new lodge into focus. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dive Into Summer With These Nostalgic Pool Games
Remember those summer days spending hours in the pool swimming, jumping in, and playing games? Bring those days back by cooling off and having fun with these nostalgic pool games! Read more.
-
Lifest Music Festival Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28
Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. Read more.
-
Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election
Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General elections will be held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Vintage Winery in Columbia Announces Closure
-
7 Maury County Spring Hill Homes For Sale
Are you in the market for a new home in the Spring Hill area? Check out these homes in the Maury County area of Spring Hill. Read more.
-
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Here are 7 State Parks you should check out. Read more.
-
Dalamar Homes Partners with Crane Fitness Equipment To Expand Custom Home Design Offerings
Dalamar Homes, a female-owned custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee, partnered with Clarksville-based Crane Fitness Equipment to expand its offerings for customers looking to build a custom home. Read more.
- Haven’t Made it to the Beach Yet this Summer? Hotel Website is Giving Away a Retro Beach Adventure
Hotels.com is doing a giveaway that includes a beach trip. If your idea of a perfect somewhere is a blast from the past beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world, Hotels.com has the gig for you as the “Retro Beach Motelier.” Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Popular Japanese Restaurant Ichiban Closes
Long a staple on Second Avenue in Nashville, about five years ago Ichiban’s owner, Makoto Fujiwara, purchased the old Moose Lodge on Broad Street and moved the popular eatery to Murfreesboro. Read more.
- Murfreesboro Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect
The armed robber entered the store with an AR style rifle and demanded the employees give money from the cash register and the safe. The robber threatened to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The robber got away with nearly $1,000. Read more.
- Nashville Man Arrested, 15,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized
An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the TBI Middle Tennessee HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Drug-Related Death Task Force and the Murfreesboro Police Department has resulted in the seizure of approximately 15-thousand fentanyl-laced pills. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Gallatin to Open $36M Connector on North Side of Gallatin
The City of Gallatin and the Tennessee Department of Transportation will officially open the new Albert Gallatin Avenue extension in an upcoming ceremony. The project creates a corridor between US-31E and SR 109N to major arterial roadways without the need to travel through downtown. Read more.
-
Country Artist Brett Eldredge Shoots Latest Music Video in Gallatin, TN
Country artist, Brett Eldredge recently released his latest album Songs About You. The title track “Songs About You” has an accompanying music video shot in Gallatin, TN. Read more.
-
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Livability Ranks Franklin as One of the Top 100 Places to Live in the U.S.
Only two Tennessee cities made the list, Franklin comes in at number 13 and Knoxville barely makes the list at 98. Read more.
-
Rippavilla, Carnton Plantation & Carter House to No Longer Host Concerts, Weddings
Battle of Franklin Trust, the organization which manages Rippavilla, Carter House, and Carnton Plantation, has announced these historic sites will no longer host concerts and weddings. Read more.
-
Vintage Winery in Columbia Announces Closure
In a social media post they shared, “The lease on our little Vino Servicenter is soon coming to its end. The building owner currently has the property listed for sale and a new long term lease does not look feasible at this time. What an AWESOME couple years!! Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour With Stop at Ascend Amphitheater
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour. Local fans are in luck as there’s a stop in Nashville this fall. Read more.
-
Man Charged with Saturday’s Stranger Rape of Woman in Nashville Neighborhood
Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the MNPD’s Special Victims Division this morning swore out arrest warrants charging Phillip Hayes, 46, with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated burglary for last Saturday’s stranger rape of a woman in her 70s inside her home in a neighborhood off Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park. Read more.
-
‘Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show’ Coming to the Farm Bureau Expo Center
Don’t let the animal lover in your life miss the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center (945 E Baddour Pkwy Lebanon, TN 37087) on August 6 & 7, 2022. Read more.