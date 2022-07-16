Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 11, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 11 to July 15.
Cheatham County Source
-
Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for May 2022
These are the May 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
- Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 8
SHERIFF’S REPORT: STRANGE WEEK, INCLUDING THE ESCAPE OF FARON HEIGHT.
The days are galloping now for a lot of us. Being young, I wished for things to hurry up and get here. Now, I want the days to hang around a little bit longer. Read more.
- Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers
A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Here’s Your Chance to Stay Overnight in Dolly’s Retired Tour Bus
Calling all Dolly Parton fans! This opportunity doesn’t come around very often- a chance to sleep on a tour bus that Dolly has now retired. Read more.
-
Grab Your Friends and Head to Music City Walk of Fame Park for the 21st Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival
Come out on July 23rd, 2022 from 5 PM-9 PM for the 21st Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival at Music City Walk of Fame Park (121 4th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203)! Read more.
-
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for May 2022
These are the May health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
5 Furniture & Home Decor Warehouse Pop Up Sales You Should Know About
Within the last couple of years, several pop-up warehouse sales have been started, some by interior designers or stagers where you can buy the furniture at the sale and take it home the same day. Read more.
-
Reba Announces Fall Tour Stopping in Nashville
Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 21. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Tennessee Ranked as One of the Worst Places to Live in 2022
CNBC released a new study ranking the ten worst states to live in 2022. In conducting their study, they state there are more jobs available than employees to fill current openings. Read more.
-
Local Opens ‘The Extended Shop’ a Plus Sized Boutique for Women
The Extended Shop, a boutique offering plus-size clothing for women, has announced that its first storefront location will open Saturday, June 4, at Capitol View, the mixed-use, urban district in downtown Nashville. Read more.
-
6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – July 11, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: July 11 – July 17, 2022. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Burn Ban for Robertson County Lifted
As of February 18, the Burn Ban for Robertson County has been lifted. However, the wind speeds were 11.5 mph on February 18, which is over the permitted wind speed of 10 mph. Burning is not advised. Read more.
-
Guptons Ram Tough Rodeo
The Guptons Ram Tough Rodeo will be held on Friday, July 30th – Saturday, July 31st, 2021 in Springfield, Tennessee. This Springfield rodeo is held at Robertson County Fairgrounds. The rodeo begins at 8:00 pm each day. Read more.
-
Springfield Installs New Software for Storm Sirens
The City of Springfield wants to let residents know about an important update to its sirens. Springfield recently installed new software for the storm sirens. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- The Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce’s 6th Annual Empanada Tasting Event Returns on June 1
The Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce (TLACC) and Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) are joining together again to present a tour of the flavor, culture and rich diversity of Nashville’s Latin American communities with TLACC’s 6th Annual Empanada Tasting Event at the historic War Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday, June 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Read more.
- Branson, MO- Real Ozark Fun
A Southern Airways flight and a short drive from Harrison, AR provides us with an entertainment gem in the Ozarks known as the city of Branson, MO. With 2021, comes hope and a desire to get out of the house and enjoy life again. Read more.
- Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Next Major Exhibit
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum announced its next major exhibition with two separate events at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and the museum’s Ford Theater in Nashville. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
5 Upcoming Shows at TPAC
The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is located in downtown Nashville and is dedicated to provide and support the presentation of the performing and cultural arts. Read more.
-
10 Facts About Your County: Sumner Edition
Do you think you know your county history? Check out these facts to test your knowledge! Read more.
-
5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Two People Suffer Injuries During Shooting Monday on Interstate 840 Near Almaville Road Exit
One victim was admitted to a Nashville hospital and a second victim treated and released after a shooting Monday on Interstate 840 near the Almaville Road exit, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said. Read more.
-
Crumbl Cookies Brentwood Moving to a New Location
The store opened at 18 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood, back in 2019. Now they will relocate to Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Read more.
-
Local Student Makes the Judges Cut on America’s Got Talent
America’s Got Talent’s new season is showcasing auditions and one local student, Mia Morris, has made the judges cut. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Lebanon Man Killed Thursday in Collision on I-40 Near Fesslers Lane
(July 8, 2022) The man killed Thursday after losing control of his 1996 Toyota Camry on I-40 West near Fesslers Lane is identified as Charles Stavely, 61, of Lebanon. Read more.
-
Wilson County Hopes to Be First in State to Get Own License Plate
Wilson County residents may soon be able to get a specialty license plate honoring their county, but the county government needs local residents’ help to make it a reality. They must reach 1,000 pre-orders soon. Read more.
-
Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to Largest Level in 14 Months!
The largest Mega Millions® jackpot in almost 14 months will be offered next Tuesday, July 12 – an estimated $440 million ($247.8 million cash)! Read more.