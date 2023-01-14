Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 9 to January 13, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Town of Pleasant View Accepting Resumes for Open Alderman Seat
    The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Pleasant View is accepting resumes for candidates for an open Aldermen seat. Read more.

  • Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location
    The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Read more.

  • The Land in Kingston Springs Offers Ag Co-Op Like Nothing Else
    The Land in Kingston Springs, Tennessee is a unique agricultural cooperative concept that was created by Leslie Mortimer Wallace, Steve Orchard and Malvin Mortimer beginning in 2017. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

