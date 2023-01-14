Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 9 to January 13, 2023.

Town of Pleasant View Accepting Resumes for Open Alderman Seat The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Pleasant View is accepting resumes for candidates for an open Aldermen seat. Read more.

Teen Fatally Wounded During Gunfire Inside a Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads in Sunday’s 1:45 a.m. fatal shooting of Taurus Oglesby, 18, during a party at a short term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Avenue. Read more.

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. Read more.

Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page . Read more.

2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. Read more.

Bonnaroo Announces Lineup for 2023 Festival The four day festival, Bonnaroo, held in Manchester Tennessee on June 15th – 18th has released its lineup for 2023. For those planning June events, CMA Fest will be held on June 8th -11th this year, one weekend ahead of Bonnaroo. Read more.

Rattle and Snap Plantation is Retirement Project of Love In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. Read more.

Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield

What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.

In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.