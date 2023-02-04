Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
-
UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life
It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Read more.
-
Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 4, 2023
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.
-
Tips for Driving in Icy Conditions
The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6pm Tuesday, January 31 through 11am Wednesday, February 1. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
2023 Events at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Read more.
-
Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme
A Nashville woman who bilked investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
-
Woman Shot Monday Walking at Esteswood Dr. and Trimble Rd
Teams of detectives are working to identify the two males who attacked and then shot a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the 4300 block of Esteswood Drive at the Trimble Road intersection at 11:38 p.m. Monday. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Person of Interest
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Campbell at 615-441-9565, or you can message this page. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
-
There will Soon be a Nashville Version of Monopoly
Monopoly, featuring all of your favorite Nashville landmarks, could soon be a game you play with your family. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex
Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. Read more.
-
Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities
The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. Read more.
-
Columbia Parks & Rec Hosting Valentine’s Night Out
Columbia Parks & Rec will take care of your kids for a night, while you enjoy a night out! This is open for kids ages 6-12. Activities provided. Please bring peanut-free snacks for your child. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
$50,000 Reward Offered for Info in Monday Night’s Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student
Private donors who wish to remain anonymous today posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for attacking and shooting a 26-year-old Nashville woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road late Monday night. Read more.
-
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
-
City of Springfield Hiring for Public Affairs Coordinator
The City of Springfield is now hiring for a Public Affairs Coordinator. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
What’s New to Streaming in February 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.
-
Two Rutherford County Deputies Earn Medal of Valor for Arresting Murder Suspect
Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies earned the Medal of Valor for risking their lives when arresting a suspect accused of killing a Robertson County deputy. Read more.
-
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium
Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Read more.
-
6 Live Shows this Week – January 30, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Read more.
-
Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Brentwood House Fire Results in One Fatality and One Critical Injury
Officials say an overnight house fire in the 6200 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision claimed one life and left another in critical condition. Read more.
-
Pancho’s in Spring Hill Announces Closure
Pancho’s announced it will close its Spring Hill restaurant at 120 Kedron Road. Read more.
-
Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex
Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?
Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.” Read more.
-
Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a House in Middle Tennessee
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read more.
-
Better Business Bureau Offers Protection Against Bad Business
Who you gonna call these days when you are not sure who you can trust when trying to get work done on your home or make an investment or make about any other large purchase? Read more.