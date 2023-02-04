Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life
    It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Read more.

  • Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 4, 2023
    Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

  • Tips for Driving in Icy Conditions
    The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6pm Tuesday, January 31 through 11am Wednesday, February 1. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here