Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 30, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

Tips for Driving in Icy Conditions The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6pm Tuesday, January 31 through 11am Wednesday, February 1. Read more.

UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. Read more.

2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events. Read more.

Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme

A Nashville woman who bilked investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.