Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Middle Tennessee Lane Closures January 26 – February 1, 2023
    Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for January 26 – February 1, 2023. Read more.

  • More Than 100 People Participate in Cheatham County Polar Plunge
    More than 100 people took the plunge at the Cheatham County Polar Plunge over the weekend at Riverbluff Park in Ashland City, the county said in a Facebook post. Read more.

  • Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 24, 2023
    Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 24, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

