Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 23, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from January 23 to January 27, 2023.

More Than 100 People Participate in Cheatham County Polar Plunge More than 100 people took the plunge at the Cheatham County Polar Plunge over the weekend at Riverbluff Park in Ashland City, the county said in a Facebook post . Read more.

Mark Your Calendar for the 7th Annual Nashville Wine in the Winter This February The 7th Annual Nashville Wine in the Winter is an experiential tasting with 100+ wines, beer, spirits and savory selections. Read more.

Serial Robbery Suspect Terrance Turner Charged with 7 Nashville Dollar Store Robberies An investigation spanning nearly a month into a series of armed robberies at Nashville area dollar stores culminated Sunday night with the arrest of ex-con Terrance Turner, 43, who, through surveillance, was taken into custody shortly after robbing Dollar Tree at 2806 Smith Springs Road. Read more.

Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 23, 2023 Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120. Read more.

Sandra Rodriguez Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sandra Rodriguez who is wanted for violation of probation. Read more.

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Read more.

Red Lobster Welcomes Back Lobsterfest Of course, no Lobsterfest entrée is complete without warm, buttery Cheddar Bay Biscuits ® served with every meal. Read more.

Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield

What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.

Ascend Federal Credit Union Announces CEO Succession Plan

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel plans to retire on April 7 and Executive Vice President Matt Jernigan will assume CEO duties the next day. Read more.