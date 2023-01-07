Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County.

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort's Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cheatham County At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted for November 25 Fatal Shooting of Antonio Rudolfo An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Joe De Leon, 21, for the November 25 fatal shooting of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue. The church was closed at the time of the shooting.

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing Arnold's Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month.

Nashville 4th Avenue North Murder/Suicide Deceased Identified Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County.

2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March.

Dickson Police Hosting Citizens Police Academy March 2, 2023 The Dickson Police Department will be hosting the City of Dickson Police Department Citizens Police Academy, Class #7, starting March 2nd, 2023.

Dickson Police Are Looking to Identify These Subjects The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page .

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!

BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023 Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind.

SRO Deputy James ‘Jim’ Miller Retires from Sheriff’s Office

Congratulations to SRO Deputy James "Jim" Miller on his retirement from the Sheriff's Office! Deputy Miller dedicated 42 years of his life to serving the citizens of Robertson County with the #rcsoteam!

Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield

What's better than coffee and ice cream? We can't think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!