Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023.

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2023 Coaching Staff The Milwaukee Brewers announced, February 1, the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2023 season. Read more.

Hendersonville Man Charged with an Extensive List of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with Children On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest and indictment of Jay B. Chandler (39). Read more.

Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce Make History at Grammys The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. Read more.

Fatal Two-Car Crash Saturday Morning on Dickerson Pike Under Investigation

A fatal two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard early Saturday morning was under investigation after occupants of one car fled the scene. Read more.

Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65

Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. Read more.