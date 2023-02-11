Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce Make History at Grammys
    The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. Read more.

  • Hendersonville Man Charged with an Extensive List of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with Children
    On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest and indictment of Jay B. Chandler (39). Read more.

  • Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2023 Coaching Staff
    The Milwaukee Brewers announced, February 1, the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2023 season. Read more.

