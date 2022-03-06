Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 27

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from February 27 – March 5, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
- Sycamore’s Samuel Pentecost Looks to Lead the Cross Country Team in his Senior Year
Samuel Pentecost is a Pleasant View native who ran junior varsity for Sycamore last season after transferring. Read More.
- Regional Basketball Championship, Middle TN Boys Round Up: March 3
The TSSAA postseason continues as many teams in Middle Tennessee continue their journey to the State Championship. Read More.
- 7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Read More.
Davidson County Source
- Farm To Tap™ Festival at TailGate Brewery to Take Place in March
Mark your calendar for the Farm To Tap™ Festival at TailGate Brewery (7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Read More.
- It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen
Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese. Read More.
- A. Marshall Hospitality Announces its Own Restaurant Week With Specials Across its 10 Restaurants
A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, invites you to mark your calendars for the first-ever A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week March 14 – 20. Read More.
Dickson County Source
- Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. Read More.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Expands Wine Offerings, Announces New Limited-Time Craft Beverages
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is expanding its wine offerings and adding several delicious, limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. Read More.
- Monogram Foods Opens New Operations in Dickson Creating Hundreds of Jobs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC (Monogram Foods) officials announced the company has established new operations in Dickson, Tennessee and will create nearly 400 new jobs. Read More.
Maury County Source
- Kevin Costner’s Band to Headline Rory Feek’s Homestead Festival in Columbia, TN
The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Read More.
- Your Guide to a Spring Break Staycation in Columbia
Discover Maury County over Spring Break by experiencing local history, events and food. Read More.
- Maury County Public Schools Announces Public Service Announcement Winner
In collaboration with the Maury County Health Department, Maury County Public Schools held a “Vaping PSA” contest. Read More.
Robertson County Source
- Iron Galaxy Video Game Development Studio to be Built in Nashville
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Iron Galaxy Studios, LLC officials announced the company will invest $950,000 to establish a new video game development studio in Nashville. Read More.
- 5 Things to Know About Former Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne
The former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (now retired) returned to Nashville this week so the team could retire his jersey. Read More.
- THDA Launches Program to Help COVID-Related Mortgage Delinquencies
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has launched a new federally-funded program that is designed to help homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19 related financial hardship. Read More.
Rutherford Source
- Kelly Clarkson to Perform Tribute to Dolly at ACM Awards
Two-time ACM Award winner Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to host Dolly Parton on the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Clarkson first broke the news of her performance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Read More.
- Police Investigating Several Car Break-ins in a Murfreesboro Neighborhood
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Property Crimes Unit is investigating several car break-ins in a NW Murfreesboro neighborhood. Detectives are asking residents to lock their cars. Read More.
- Winning Powerball Ticket Wins $50,000 in Murfreesboro
A lucky Powerball player in Rutherford County won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. Read More.
Sumner County Source
- 13 Places to Buy a King Cake
A big part of the Mardi Gras celebration is the King Cake. It’s a tradition that is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. Read More.
- Square Fest 2022 Returns to Historic Downtown Gallatin in April
Square Fest 2022 takes place in Historic Downtown Gallatin on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm and is sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust, additional sponsor Sumner County Tourism. Read More.
- Ghosts of Gallatin Haunted Tour Announces Spring Dates
The Ghosts of Gallatin Haunted Tour is picking up where it left off last fall. Read More.
Williamson Source
- Williamson County Food Health Inspections for January 2022
These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More.
- Beloved Local Author Robert Hicks Has Died
Beloved local author Robert Hicks has died. Known nationally as the New York Times Best Selling Author of Widow of the South, Hicks was known locally as a great storyteller and philanthropist, dedicated to the community in the preservation of The Battle of Franklin. Read More.
- Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s Returns to its Original Name
Fox & Locke has been restored as the original name of the Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s, one of Tennessee’s most iconic music venues and community gathering spots. Read More.
Wilson County Source
- Nashville International Airport® Recognized as 9th Best U.S. Airport
Condé Nast Traveler’s results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognized Nashville International Airport recognized as the Ninth Best Airport in the U.S. Read More.
- Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a House in Middle Tennessee
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More.
- Emergency Paving To Repair Potholes Continues
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime lane closures for emergency paving projects in Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford and Wilson Counties. Read More.