Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 20, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 20 to February 24, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
Kingston Springs Residents Can Now Pay Traffic Citations & Property Taxes Online
The Town of Kingston Springs is now accepting online payments for Traffic Citations and for inquiries and payments of Town Property Taxes.
Kyle Jacobs, Songwriter & Husband of Kellie Pickler, Dead at 49
Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and the husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler, died on February 17, 2023, CNN reports.
CMT Crossroads with Jimmie Allen and For King & Country to Air This Month
CMT revealed the debut of the newest installment of the iconic "CMT Crossroads" franchise with multi-Grammy® Award-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY and Grammy® Award-nominated, CMA & ACM winning country star Jimmie Allen.
Davidson County Source
Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting at Dickerson Pike’s Trvth Lounge
Homicide detectives are pursuing leads in Saturday's 10:30 p.m. fatal shooting of Chancellor Eddins, 35, outside Trvth Lounge, 2919 Dickerson Pike.
Tim McGraw to Perform in Franklin, TN This Spring
The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) will host its first-ever singer-songwriter night on April 10 at The Franklin Theatre.
Health Inspections: Food Options at Green Hills Mall
These are the health scores for food options at the Green Hills Mall in Nashville located at 2126 Abbott Martin Rd with their most recent inspection scores as of February 20, 2023.
Dickson County Source
Just Love Coffee to Open in Former Rite Aid
Just Love Coffee is coming to Dickson, Tennessee. Founded by Robb and Emily Webb in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2009 as a socially conscious business that originally sold coffee online and donated a percentage of profits to parents adopting children from overseas, they have since franchised the business.
This Suspect is Wanted By the Dickson Police Department
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Captain Hobson at 615-441-9516, or you can message this page.
Dickson Police Department Need Help Identifying These Subjects
From Dickson Police Department February 23, 2023.
Maury County Source
Two Victims in Deadly Maury County Crash Identified
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 43 at the intersection of Old Zion Road.
Tuesday Morning Files for Chapter 11- These Local Stores will Close
During the restructuring process, Tuesday Morning plans to focus on optimizing its store footprint and will close stores in low-traffic regions while allocating the proper resources to remaining stores in high-traffic regions.
One Dead Following Crash in Maury County
It happened on February 20, 2023 around 4 p.m. near the intersection of US-43 South and Old Zion Road.
Robertson County Source
- I-65 Reopens after Tractor Trailer Catches Fire in Robertson County
One lane of I-65 was shut down after a trailer tractor caught fire on I-65 on the morning of February 22, 2023. Read more.
Coming to Prime Video in March 2023
Prime Video is keeping the new movies and shows coming to subscribers in March 2023. Highlights include Creed, Top Gun: Maverick, Nope, and much more.
Robertson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 18-24, 2023
Whether you are looking to start your own business or simply curious about what new companies may be entering your local market, make sure to check back here for all of your latest business news from Robertson County!
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro Police Search for Woman Accused of Stealing From Plato’s Closet
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft of merchandise case.
Suspect Steals Various Items From Murfreesboro Best Buy
Murfreesboro Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft of merchandise case.
Murfreesboro Police Identify Woman in Hardee’s Assault Case
On Jan. 31, 2023, an unidentified woman became angry about being served cold food at the Hardee's on Middle Tennessee Blvd.
Sumner County Source
Coming to Netflix in March 2023
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2023.
Gallatin Police Searches for Woman Accused of Fraud
Gallatin Police Department is searching for Brittany Campbell who has warrants on file for fraud.
Middle TN Teen Loses Legs after Being Hit by Car at Volleyball Tournament in St. Louis
Janae Edmondson was walking to her hotel with her family after they left the event when a driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car.
Williamson Source
Takumi Hibachi Grill in Franklin Hosting Soft Opening
The new hibachi grill restaurant in Franklin located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard is now open, according to its owners.
Nashville Man Charged with High-Dollar Lamp Theft in Franklin
Here is an update on a case that the Franklin Police asked for your help with earlier this month.
New Franklin Development Proposed for Land Owned by TobyMac
Franklin's Historic Zoning Commission (HZC) voted this week to support a preliminary recommendation for a new multifamily residential project for the city's emerging Factory District called The Middle Eight.
Wilson County Source
Lebanon Police Search for Women Accused of Stealing Wallet from Aldi
The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects regarding the theft of a wallet from Aldi in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Better Business Bureau Offers Protection Against Bad Business
Who you gonna call these days when you are not sure who you can trust when trying to get work done on your home or make an investment or make about any other large purchase?
Man Charged After Stolen Truck Found in Lebanon
A man has been charged after he was found in a stolen truck on February 21, 2023.