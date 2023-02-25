Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 20, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 20 to February 24, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Kingston Springs Residents Can Now Pay Traffic Citations & Property Taxes Online
    The Town of Kingston Springs is now accepting online payments for Traffic Citations and for inquiries and payments of Town Property Taxes. Read more.

  • Kyle Jacobs, Songwriter & Husband of Kellie Pickler, Dead at 49
    Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and the husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler, died on February 17, 2023, CNN reports. Read more.

  • CMT Crossroads with Jimmie Allen and For King & Country to Air This Month
    CMT revealed the debut of the newest installment of the iconic “CMT Crossroads” franchise with multi-Grammy® Award-winning duo FOR KING + COUNTRY and Grammy® Award-nominated, CMA & ACM winning country star Jimmie Allen. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleYour Guide to Parking at Nissan Stadium
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here