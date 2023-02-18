Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 13 to February 17, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • Sex Offender Compliance Check Conducted in Cheatham County
    A joint sex offender compliance check was conducted over the week of January 29th in Cheatham County. Read more.

  • US Labor Dept. Recovers $58K in Back Wages for Pleasant View Hotel Workers
    In addition, investigators found the employer failed to pay some workers for time spent running errands to the grocery store for hotel supplies. Read more.

  • Cheatham County New Business Licenses for Feb. 10-16, 2023
    These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for February 10-16, 2023 from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

