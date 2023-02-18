Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 13 to February 17, 2023.

US Labor Dept. Recovers $58K in Back Wages for Pleasant View Hotel Workers In addition, investigators found the employer failed to pay some workers for time spent running errands to the grocery store for hotel supplies. Read more.

Sex Offender Compliance Check Conducted in Cheatham County A joint sex offender compliance check was conducted over the week of January 29th in Cheatham County. Read more.

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Donelson The crash happened near Lebanon Road and Guill Court around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when motorcyclist James Sealy II was struck by another car. Read more.

New Women’s Business Center Launches in Nashville WBC Nashville is open for business and located downtown in the WB Collective, a women’s co-working space at 613 Ewing Street 37203. Read more.

Country Artist Josh Ross Features Maury County Fire Department in Music Video

Rising country artist, Josh Ross recently released the video for “Trouble” with the help of the Maury County Fire Department. Read more.

Nashville Zoo Nominated for Best U.S. Zoo of 2023

One of the best attractions in Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Zoo, has been nominated on USA Today’s 2023 “Best Zoo” list. Read more.