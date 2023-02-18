Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 13 to February 17, 2023.
Cheatham County Source
-
Sex Offender Compliance Check Conducted in Cheatham County
A joint sex offender compliance check was conducted over the week of January 29th in Cheatham County. Read more.
-
US Labor Dept. Recovers $58K in Back Wages for Pleasant View Hotel Workers
In addition, investigators found the employer failed to pay some workers for time spent running errands to the grocery store for hotel supplies. Read more.
-
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for Feb. 10-16, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for February 10-16, 2023 from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
New Women’s Business Center Launches in Nashville
WBC Nashville is open for business and located downtown in the WB Collective, a women’s co-working space at 613 Ewing Street 37203. Read more.
-
Teenage Girl Arrested After Pepper Spraying Teens At High School Hockey Game
A teenage girl has been arrested after Metro police say she pepper sprayed other teens at a high school hockey game in Bellevue, according to WKRN. Read more.
-
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Donelson
The crash happened near Lebanon Road and Guill Court around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when motorcyclist James Sealy II was struck by another car. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dickson Police are Looking to Identify This Person
From Dickson Police Department February 10, 2023. Read more.
-
Actress Raquel Welch has Died
Actress Raquel Welch, known for her roles in “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”, has died, reported CNN. Read more.
-
Suspect Wanted By Dickson Police Department
From Dickson Police Department February 16, 2023. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Country Artist Josh Ross Features Maury County Fire Department in Music Video
Rising country artist, Josh Ross recently released the video for “Trouble” with the help of the Maury County Fire Department. Read more.
-
Nashville Zoo Nominated for Best U.S. Zoo of 2023
One of the best attractions in Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Zoo, has been nominated on USA Today’s 2023 “Best Zoo” list. Read more.
-
Wrong-way Drunk Driver Causes Head-On Collision on I-65 in Franklin
A man has been charged after Franklin Police say he was driving drunk down the wrong way on I-65 and crashed into another driver on February 11, 2023. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Kelsea Ballerini to Headline CMT Storytellers
“CMT Storytellers” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Ladypants Productions’ Patrizia DiMaria. Read more.
-
City of Springfield Opens New Employee Health Clinic
The City of Springfield is excited to provide you with additional health and wellness-related benefits and resources as part of the new employee health clinic. Read more.
-
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Principal at Stewarts Creek HS Surprises Students at Cheerleading Championship in Orlando
Stewarts Creek High School’s cheerleading team got a sweet surprise from their principal at a national cheerleading championship in Florida over the weekend. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro Fatal Stabbing Victim Identified
The victim in Monday night’s fatal stabbing on Ransom Dr. has been identified as 31-year-old Phillip Maddox, Jr. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate to Death
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing his roommate to death at an addiction treatment half-way house Monday night, Feb. 13. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
8 Storm Terms to Know During a Severe Weather Event
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more.
-
Gallatin Police Looking for Suspect Wanted on Harassment Warrants
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Isaac Baugh. He currently has warrants for Harassment. Read more.
-
Man Accused of Crashing Into Sumner County Sheriff’s Car While Under the Influence
Caine Anderson, 48, was charged with DUI and vehicle assault, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Read more.
-
Three New Retailers Announced to Open at Berry Farms in Franklin
Three new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin, TN. Read more.
-
Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car in Franklin
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Franklin. It happened at 7:58, Monday morning. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Wilson County School Bus Involved in Accident
On February 15, one of Wilson County school buses was involved in a traffic accident in the 500 block of Flatwoods Road. Read more.
-
Mt. Juliet Police Charge Female in Stolen Vehicle From Carthage
MJGuardianShield alerted Mt. Juliet officers to a license plate, stolen from Carthage on 2/10. Read more.
-
Subway to Explore Possible Sale
The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience. Read more.