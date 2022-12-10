Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park
Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. Read more.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of November 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
$20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 Murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cheyenne Toineeta, 30, who was discovered on the ground in front of a friend’s home at 5148 Linbar Drive on December 22, 2015. Read more.
Davidson County Source
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – December 5, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 5 -December 11, 2022. Read more.
New Chipotle Opens in Antioch
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened on December 5 in Antioch. Read more.
VIDEO: Porch Pirates Steal Furniture in Nashville
East Precinct detectives are searching for two Grinches that stole porch furniture from a home on Stainback Avenue last Friday. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9625, or you can message this page. Read more.
Maury County Source
McCreary’s Irish Pub to Open New Location in Columbia
McCreary’s Irish Pub has been a staple in downtown Franklin for many years, now they just announced they will expand to a second location in Columbia Tennessee. Read more.
10 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Maury County
Shopping local is a great way to discover unique gifts for the holidays as well as support your local community. Read more.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Springfield to Offer Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides Downtown
The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. Read more.
Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson
Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson has been fired, according to tennesseetitans.com. Robinson has been with the Titans since 2016. Read more.
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Investigate a String of Car Burglaries
Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Dec. 6. More Crime News! Read more.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades
The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Read more.
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Read more.
Suspect Wanted for Shoplifting Merchandise From Gallatin Kroger
On November 24, 2022, an individual shoplifted merchandise from Kroger at 845 Nashville Pike Gallatin, TN 37066. Read more.
Williamson Source
Franklin Police Officers Interrupt a dramatic in-progress Store Robbery
An alert clerk and some quick-acting Franklin Police Officers put a stop to a scary, multi-state crime spree, Saturday night in Cool Springs. Read more.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash on Oakwood Drive Identified
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. on Oakwood Drive at Slaydon Drive is identified as Cierra Burrage, 35, of Nashville. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Mt. Juliet Police Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect
Mt. Juliet Police Department is looking to ID this indecent exposure suspect that happened on 11-4-2022 at Bargain Hunt located at 1241 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Read more.
Here’s the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee
What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. Read more.