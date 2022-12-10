Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Save The Date for Pegram’s Christmas in the Park
    Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. Read more.

  • Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November 2022
    These are the health scores for grocery stores in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of November 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.

  • $20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 Murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
    The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Law Enforcement Division’s Cherokee Indian Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Cheyenne Toineeta, 30, who was discovered on the ground in front of a friend’s home at 5148 Linbar Drive on December 22, 2015. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here