Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 19 to December 23, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
    On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Read more.

  • Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View
    Americans are known for tearing down their historical buildings and “improving” the look of things by erecting something modern instead of simply remodeling and reusing as they do in many other countries. Read more.

  • Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Adds Performances from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean & More
    More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. Read more.

