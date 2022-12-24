Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 19 to December 23, 2022.

Nashville New Year's Eve Bash Adds Performances from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean & More More performers were announced for NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Rachel Smith.

Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View Americans are known for tearing down their historical buildings and "improving" the look of things by erecting something modern instead of simply remodeling and reusing as they do in many other countries.

Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin.

Man Who Fled from Police in Stolen Dodge Last Month Arrested Monday Night More than a pound of marijuana, two digital scales, and two cell phones were recovered from the abandoned Charger that night on Shiaway Court.

Houston Woman Charged in Sunday Night's Fatal Stabbing in Nashville Homicide Unit detectives have charged Ruby Dozier, 42, of Houston, TX, with Sunday night's fatal stabbing of Quintin Mason, 49, at 4th Avenue South and Church Street.

Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on Briley Parkway Identified A two-car crash on Briley Parkway North near Ashland City Highway early Monday morning killed one of the driver's involved.

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022.

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9625, or you can message this page .

Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within.

Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield What's better than coffee and ice cream? We can't think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield!

TDOT Creates Incident Management Plan for I-65 Construction Zone The Tennessee Department of Transportation has implemented an Incident Management Plan for the Interstate 65 widening construction zone in Robertson County.

Rutherford County Power Outages Print this page and keep it in a safe place in case of unexpected outages.

City of Murfreesboro Prepared for Ice and Snow Winter weather, whether a wintry mix of sleet and ice, or inches of snowfall, is typically inevitable in Middle Tennessee.

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Persons of Interest in Stolen Merchandise Cases Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in two separate stolen merchandise cases.

Our 10 Top Christmas Movies

Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things.

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we've compiled a list of happenings.