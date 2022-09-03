Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2.

Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified August 30, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in last Thursday’s hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive is identified as Matteo Barattieri, 57. Read more.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Man Found Fatally Shot off Brookside Woods Boulevard Identified The man found fatally shot Thursday at 6:30 a.m. lying at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard has been identified as Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison. Read more.

Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Read more.

Nashville State Community College Reviewing Lease to Continue Classes in Dickson Dickson officials and the Tennessee Board of Regents are reviewing a draft lease that will allow Nashville State Community College to continue offering classes in Dickson County while it searches for a permanent home. Read more.

National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville The National Banana Pudding Festival will take place at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville, Tennessee near the Grinder’s Switch Railway Station. Read more.

The City of Dickson Looking at Building Indoor Pool The City of Dickson is looking at the possibility of building an aquatic facility that could include an indoor or indoor/outdoor swimming pool at Henslee Park. Read more.

The Maury County Fair to Return September 1st

The fair is back and it is bringing all the family fun and entertainment you love back with it. Last year, we saw Monster Trucks added to the lineup, and they were a huge hit! So, they will return this year to the big arena on Thursday of that week. Read more.

New Study Reveals Most Googled Bridesmaid Dress Color for Each State

If you are planning a wedding for 2022, you’ll want to read this. New research conducted by Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to reveal the most googled bridesmaid color in each state. Read more.