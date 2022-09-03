Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2.

Cheatham County Source

  • Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
    Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. Read more.

  • Country Artist Luke Bell Has Died at Age 32 After Going Missing
    Country artist Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, reports People Magazine. Previously, the singer/songwriter had been reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. Bell suffered from bi-polar disorder. Read more.

  • Pedestrian Killed in Nashville Hit and Run Collision Identified
    August 30, 2022 – The pedestrian killed in last Thursday’s hit and run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive is identified as Matteo Barattieri, 57. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

  • Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested
    Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022 Read more.
  • What’s New to Streaming in September 2022
    Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

