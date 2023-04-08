Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 3, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 3 to April 7, 2023.
3 Easter Egg Hunts in Cheatham County
Easter is coming to Cheatham County. Here are three Easter events in and around the county. Read more.
ACM Awards to Return to Prime Video for 2023 Awards
Prime Video announced the return of the Academy of Country Music Awards, in collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and MRC, which will livestream exclusively for a global audience in 2023 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Read more.
Suspect in Custody After Fleeing Crash Involving HS Student
One person is in custody after police say they were involved in an accident on Hwy 12 North and Sweethome Rd with a high school student trying to get to school. Read more.
Suspect Arrested Following Thursday’s Fatal Shooting on 14th Avenue North
The investigation revealed Perry and his neighbor were in an ongoing dispute. Read more.
GoFundMe Accounts Supporting Covenant School Victims
A school shooting took place at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27 claiming the lives of six victims, three adults and three children. Read more.
Sinatra Bar & Lounge to Begin Taking Reservations on April 8, 2023
Icon Entertainment Group has announced that Sinatra Bar & Lounge will begin taking reservations this Saturday, April 8 for the highly-anticipated new establishment. Read more.
Dickson County New Business Licenses for April 3, 2023
If you’re looking for information on who is setting up shop in your community, or if you just want to keep up with all of the newest businesses popping up around the area, this is the article for you. Read more.
17 Easter Egg Hunts Across Middle Tennessee
We’ve rounded up a handful of community Easter egg hunts happening this year. Know of an Easter egg hunt we missed? Read more.
Not Crazy About Turkey or Ham? Here are Some Protein Alternatives to Serve This Holiday Season
While a Thanksgiving turkey and a Christmas ham may be tradition, there is nothing wrong with starting your own holiday customs and trying something new. Read more.
City of Columbia Announces Scott Tilghman as February Employee of the Month
The City of Columbia is happy to announce Scott Tilghman as the February Employee of the Month! Read more.
Pick up a Homemade Pie Without Leaving Your Car
With summer approaching and the days getting hotter, running errands can become more and more of a chore. Read more.
Easter Events in Maury County
The Easter Bunny and his family are going to be very busy this year as there are many Easter Egg Hunts in Maury County. Read more.
Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open New Springfield Location Soon
Penn Station East Coast Subs is coming to Springfield soon, according to What Now Nashville. Read more.
$50,000 Powerball Winner in White House
Congrats to a Powerball player in White House, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, April 1, 2023. Read more.
62-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash after Allegedly Attempting to Flee Traffic Stop
A man has died following a motorcycles crash during a traffic stop on April 3, 2023, according to WSMV. Read more.
If You’re a Foodie, this Charming North Carolina Town is a Must Visit
There was a time when this small mountain town had just one or two restaurants, and townfolk celebrated when the first McDonald’s opened a few decades back. Read more.
Two Men Wanted in Theft of Property Case in Murfreesboro
Detectives need help identifying two individuals in a theft of property case. Read more.
Car Found Hanging off I-840 Bridge in Arrington
Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a call of a vehicle reportedly hanging off a bridge on I-840 just before midnight on April 2, 2023. Read more.
Square Fest Celebrates Spring in Downtown Gallatin
“Square Fest is an annual event held the last Saturday in April every year in Historic Downtown Gallatin,” said Donna Belote, Executive Director, Historic Downtown Gallatin, Inc. Read more.
6 Live Shows this Week – April 3, 2023
Here are six live shows this week. Read more.
8 Storm Terms to Know During a Severe Weather Event
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more.
Franklin Man Charged with Inciting Riots for Allegedly Planning Multiple Car Meets
A Franklin man has been charged after police say he planned multiple unsanctioned car meets that included dangerous driving activities. Read more.
Woman on Run After Allegedly Stealing Truck, Credit Card of a Man Found Dead in a Franklin Hotel
Franklin Police are trying to track down a woman they say has been seen driving the truck and using the credit cards of a man found dead in a Franklin hotel room on March 24, 2023. Read more.
WCSO Investigating College Grove Shooting
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting in the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove, TN. Read more.
Over 12 Car Burglaries Reported at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church
Mt. Juliet Police investigated approximately 12 car burglaries at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on April 2, 2023. Read more.
Shop These 7 Locally-Owned Garden Shops in Wilson County to Grow Your Garden
Spring is here and now is the time to start thinking about putting in flower beds, trees and shrubs. Read more.
Missing Lebanon Teen: 15-Year-Old Quotize Carter
The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Quotize Carter. Quotize is 15 years old, approximately 5’5”, and weighs 135 pounds. Read more.