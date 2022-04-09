Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 3, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 3 – 8, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
New Fuel Economy Standards Require 49 MPG for Passenger Cars and Light Trucks Beginning in 2026
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced new, landmark fuel economy standards which follow President Biden’s executive order to drive American leadership forward on clean cars. The new standards will make vehicle miles per gallon more efficient, save consumers money at the pump, and reduce transportation emissions. Read more.
-
Virtual and In-Person Hiring Fairs for New Nashville Hospital
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital, the highly anticipated facility set to open this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. Read more.
-
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 1
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 1, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Well, according to some, the last seven dwarf days went to hell in a handbag, initially instigated by an alleged Disney princess named Woody. But for others, a huge sigh of relief when that sheriff’s cruiser pulled up to help them in their time of need. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
12 Easter Egg Hunts Across Middle TN
We’ve rounded up a handful of community Easter egg hunts happening this year. Read more.
-
An Interview with Ashley and Melissa of SisterLuxe Creations, LLC
Sisters Ashely and Melissa, owners of SisterLuxe Creations, LLC, are poppin’ through Nashville with their amazing, handmade balloon decor that will suit any of your party or event ideas. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Jury Finds Michael Mosley Guilty of Killing Two Men Outside of Nashville Bar in 2019
The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of Michael Mosley for all four charges. Sentencing for Mosley is set for May 23. Read more.
-
Mark Your Calendar for the Bloom Music and Arts Festival in Burns
Bloom Music and Arts Festival is an immersive electronic music experience hosted 30 minutes outside of Nashville on Pine Hill Farm (511 Pine Hill Rd, Burns, TN 37029) on Friday, April 8th – Sunday, April 10th. Read more.
-
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Photos: 2022 Mule Day Parade in Columbia
Mule Day is underway in Columbia. Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured. Read more.
- Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Columbia
Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie. In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…” Read more.
-
Maury Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
These are some events that are happening around Maury County this weekend. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Springfield Resident Killed During Hit and Run Crash on Dickerson Pike
A pedestrian has died after being struck in a hit and run crash on Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive. Anthony Pompa, 43, of Springfield, TN, was struck on the east side of the road by an unknown black vehicle. Read more.
-
The NHL Enters the Last Month of the Season as the Preds Hope to Keep Their Playoff Spot
The Predators currently hold a record of (39-25-4) which is good enough for a postseason matchup but must keep this pace for the remainder of the season. Read more.
-
Bring the Whole Family to Springfield’s 6th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt
Come out for the 6th Annual Springfield Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 9th at 1:00 pm at Springfield Memorial Gardens (4005 Memorial Blvd Springfield, TN 37172). Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Rutherford County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February, 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Rutherford County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro Man Stabbed to Death; Roommate Arrested
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (April 7, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division homicide detectives arrested a man they believe stabbed his roommate to death and left his lifeless body inside their rented condo. Read more.
-
Murfreesboro $50,000 Powerball Winner Thought it Might be an April Fool’s Joke
Winning $50,000 was a complete shock to Stacy Reed, whose husband encouraged her to check her Tennessee Lottery Powerball ticket the day before April 1, 2022. Even though she saw that the ticket matched four out of the five white balls drawn plus the red Powerball, Stacey thought of April Fool’s Day. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
-
5 Things to Know About Hy-Vee Grocery Store
Hy-Vee grocery store is hoping to make its Tennessee debut with a Spring Hill location. The grocery store is working on plans to be the grocery anchor for the June Lake development, which is located entirely in Williamson County and adjacent to I-65. Read more.
-
5 Unique Glamping Experiences
What is glamping? Simply, it’s “glamorous camping.” It’s a way to explore nature while maintaining creature comforts. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Garth Brooks will Join Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert with Entertainment Concept on Broadway
Garth Brooks will open a new entertainment concept and bar in Nashville at 411 Broadway at the epicenter of famed Lower Broadway, in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property that he purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC. Read more.
-
The Continuing Saga of Brownland Farm Development
A little over two years ago Michelle and Robin Anderton, who own the land where the much-loved Brownland Farm horse arena and training ground is located, decided to sell the property after Sissie Anderton, who started the farm with her husband Mack, retired. Read more.
-
New Brewing Company to Open in Franklin
Huckleberry Brewing will open soon in Franklin. A website, with limited information, has been created for the brewery. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Swoop Announces Significant U.S. Expansion with 5 New Destinations
Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low fare airline announced it will expand its presence in the United States (U.S.) by adding non-stop flights to five new destinations this summer: New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Read more.
-
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Homicide Suspect Near Wilson County Line
State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect wanted in the homicide of a man about 6 Sunday morning on Couchville Pike near the Wilson County line, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said. Read more.
-
Ultimate Linings, LLC to Establish Operation in Wilson County Creating 50 New Jobs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ultimate Linings, LLC officials announced today the company will relocate its chemical manufacturing facility from Bedford, Texas, to Lebanon, Tennessee. Read more.