Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 24, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 24th to April 28th.

Cheatham County Source

  • Major Backup on I-40 Caused After Traffic Stop Ends in Fight, Arrest
    One person has been arrested after a fight during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on the afternoon of April 24, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

  • Live Music Lineup Released for Ashland City’s Summer Series
    As part of Ashland City’s Parks and Recreation’s Summer Series, there will be free concerts held once a month from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Riverbluff Park. Read more.

  • Cheatham County New Business Licenses for April 24, 2023
    These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for April 15-24, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

