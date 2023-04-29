Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 24th to April 28th.

Live Music Lineup Released for Ashland City’s Summer Series As part of Ashland City’s Parks and Recreation’s Summer Series, there will be free concerts held once a month from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Riverbluff Park. Read more.

California Man Arrested on Second Degree Murder Indictment Following 2019 Overdose Death A California man suspected of dealing deadly fentanyl-laced pills to a local man in 2019 is now jailed in Nashville on a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder, among other charges. Read more.

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property Traveling to Reunite Tennesseans with Missing Money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money, starting this Saturday at the Downtown Gallatin Square Festival. Read more.

Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub Found in Violation of Dickson’s Municipal Code on Sexual Conduct

The Dickson Beer Board gave Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub the option of serving a 14-day suspension of its beer permit or paying a $500 penalty for allowing prohibited sexual activity during a performance by male dancers. Read more.