Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 24, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 24th to April 28th.
Cheatham County Source
-
Major Backup on I-40 Caused After Traffic Stop Ends in Fight, Arrest
One person has been arrested after a fight during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on the afternoon of April 24, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
-
Live Music Lineup Released for Ashland City’s Summer Series
As part of Ashland City’s Parks and Recreation’s Summer Series, there will be free concerts held once a month from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Riverbluff Park. Read more.
-
Cheatham County New Business Licenses for April 24, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Cheatham County for April 15-24, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Hank Williams Jr. Bar to Open on Broadway
The “Honkin Tonkin” singer Hank Williams Jr. is the next artist that could have a bar on Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal. Read more.
-
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of April 26, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of April 26, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
-
California Man Arrested on Second Degree Murder Indictment Following 2019 Overdose Death
A California man suspected of dealing deadly fentanyl-laced pills to a local man in 2019 is now jailed in Nashville on a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder, among other charges. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property Traveling to Reunite Tennesseans with Missing Money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money, starting this Saturday at the Downtown Gallatin Square Festival. Read more.
-
Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub Found in Violation of Dickson’s Municipal Code on Sexual Conduct
The Dickson Beer Board gave Bulldogs Bar and Nightclub the option of serving a 14-day suspension of its beer permit or paying a $500 penalty for allowing prohibited sexual activity during a performance by male dancers. Read more.
-
Dickson Co. Public Library Hiring for Two Positions
The library is looking for a children’s librarian who will coordinate needs in the management of circulating library books and materials as tasked by the Library Director. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Farmers’ Markets In and Around Maury County
Farmers’ Markets have become more and more popular over the years. Here’s where to find a farmers market in or near Maury County. Read more.
-
Local Oliver Steele Makes Top 12 on American Idol
American Idol revealed its top 12 contestants on Monday, April 24th. Read more.
-
Ribbon Cutting: The Well Outreach in Spring Hill
The Well Outreach celebrated the launch of its Our Chance program with a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 409 McLemore Avenue in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Robertson County Sheriff’s Offering $3K Hiring Bonus for Multiple Job Openings
Join the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office team and receive a $3,000 hiring bonus. Read more.
-
Diana Health Brings Elevated Women’s Health Care with It’s Newest Practice in Springfield
On April 27th, 2023, Diana Health announced the opening of its newest practice, located in Springfield, TN, bringing full-scope, innovative women’s health services to Robertson County and the surrounding areas. Read more.
-
Ribbon Cutting: Walmart in White House
Walmart in White House celebrated its remodeled store with a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 225 Wilkinson Ln in White House Tennessee. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Woman Injured in Murfreesboro Car Crash
A woman was injured in a car accident on Saturday that knocked out power in the surrounding areas in Murfreesboro. Read more.
-
Man on Run After Shoplifting from Murfreesboro Lowe’s
Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect. Read more.
-
New Wynonna Judd Documentary Released
Paramount+presents WYNONNA JUDD: BETWEEN HELL AND HALLELUJAH, a feature-length documentary following the legendary singer as she navigates the next phase of her life and career. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Don’t Miss Square Fest in Downtown Gallatin This Weekend
Don’t miss Square Fest this weekend in downtown Gallatin. Rain or shine, Square Fest will run from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on April 29, 2023. Admission is free. Read more.
-
Songwriter Keith Gattis Has Died
Songwriter Keith Gattis has died. He was 52 years old, reports People Magazine. Read more.
-
‘Yellowstone’ Star to Sign Whiskey Bottles in Hendersonville Next Week
“Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit TV series, will host bottle signings of his customized Oak & Eden Whiskey at two Middle Tennessee retailers. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Two Men, Girl Arrested in Home Burglary in Franklin
On April 20, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
responded to a “burglary in progress” on Belle Brook Drive in Franklin. Read more.
-
37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns in May
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023. Read more.
-
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Music Tour is Coming to Franklin
Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announce an additional 16 shows scheduled for the fall of 2023 as part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Don’t Miss the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting Event
Tennessee whiskey fans have one more reason to celebrate. Over 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail will join for the “Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting” at The Green by Ascend Amphitheater. Read more.
-
Five Women Arrested at Nashville Massage Parlor
Responding to multiple community complaints regarding a massage parlor, 18 Spa, undercover Sex Crimes detectives found that five of six employees present did not have a valid massage license, which is required in Tennessee. Read more.
-
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these five events happening around the Wilson County area! Read more.