Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 17, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 17 – 22, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
$20 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Sold in Pegram
The lucky ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn, was sold at Citgo Food Mart, 560 Hwy. 70, in Pegram, Tennessee. Owner Rajesh Ghadiyali will receive $50,000 for selling this jackpot-winning ticket. Read more.
-
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15
his is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
-
Former Basketball Coach in Clarksville Indicted for Theft
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Julius Colemon, a former boys’ basketball coach at West Creek Middle School in Clarksville. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Man Dies After Striking Tree on Nolensville Pike in Single-Car Crash
Phillip Michael Roe, 29, was traveling southbound in a 2007 Nissan Frontier when he overcorrected after entering the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert before a tree. Read more.
-
Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash on I-24 Exit Ramp at Bell Road
A motorcyclist, of Nashville, died following a crash Thursday night on the I-24 West exit ramp at Bell Road. Read more.
-
For the Second Time in a Week, Accused Murderer on Bond is Rearrested
For the second time this week, an accused murderer free on bond has been rearrested, this time as part of a Thursday night gun and drug investigation. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dickson County Food Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March health scores for some restaurants in Dickson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Learn the Ins and Outs of Honey Production with Kamon Reynolds at the Upcoming Dickson Bee Club Meeting
Kamon and Laurel also have filmed hundreds of educational videos to help new and veteran beekeepers around the world keep their bees successfully. Read more.
-
Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Maury County Public Schools Announces Supervisor of the Year
Mrs. Renee Palaokvic has been chosen as the 22-23 Supervisor of the Year at Maury County Public Schools. Read more.
-
Maury County Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Columbia Homicide Suspect Demondra Gaines Captured in Memphis
Columbia Police Department, Tennessee is pleased to announce that the suspect in this case, Demondra Gaines, has been safely taken into custody in Memphis, TN. Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
Robertson County Food Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Springfield Native Mark Reeves to be Elevated to Executive Director Following Childress Retirement
Reeves will succeed Bernard Childress as the fifth executive director of the organization following Childress’ retirement after 41 years in education. Read more.
-
Springfield Police Department Offering $15,000 Reward for Information on Homicide Suspects
The Springfield Police Department is offering a cash reward up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any person or persons responsible for the murder of 20-year-old LaThomas A. Burr and 19-year-old Tommy L. Baker, Jr. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
9 Upcoming Shows at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN to Check Out This Spring and Summer
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Read more.
-
Check Out This Heat Map of Rutherford County’s Explosive Growth Over the Last Four Years
It is no secret that property values in and around Nashville have skyrocketed in the last decade. Since the “Great Recession” of 2007-2011 real estate has increased in value beyond belief. Read more.
-
MTSU’s Aerospace Department and Delta Celebrate Partnership and First ‘Propel’ Pilot Graduate
A 2018 MTSU graduate, Gray, 29, of Lebanon, Tennessee, will begin training next month to fly for Delta as part of an accelerated program to fill a growing industry need for aviators. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Hendersonville Couple Win $50,000 From April 13 Powerball Drawing
What a Monday it was at the Tennessee Education Lottery’s headquarters office in Nashville! April 18, 2022, was bustling with lucky winners claiming their prizes, including two-million-dollar instant-ticket winners and a $50,000 Powerball winner. Read more.
-
New Performance Venue Called Timberhawk Hall to Open in Madison
Scheduled to open in early 2023, this purpose-built concert hall has been meticulously crafted for the enjoyment of both fans and musicians alike with a world-class sound system, thoughtfully designed artist and crew spaces, and a long-loved Nashville talent buyer filling its schedule. Read more.
-
Sumner County Food Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March health scores for some restaurants in Sumner County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend Activities
One of the area’s largest family-friendly arts and crafts street festivals, this free-to-the-public event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Franklin historic district each year. Read more.
-
Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for April 19
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 18, 2022. Read more.
-
Pilgrimage Festival Announces Lineups for 2022
Two-day GA and VIP passes go on sale tomorrow, Thursday (4/21) at 10 a.m. CT at PilgrimageFestival.com with parking passes available for purchase as well. Fans who purchase tomorrow will be able to lock in tickets at their lowest price. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Lebanon Resident Wins $1 Million Playing Instant-ticket Game
What a Monday it was at the Tennessee Education Lottery’s headquarters office in Nashville! April 18, 2022, was bustling with lucky winners claiming their prizes, including two million-dollar instant-ticket winners and a $50,000 Powerball winner. Read more.
-
Wilson County Food Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Wilson County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
-
Garth Brooks Announces Name of Broadway Honky Tonk and Opens Retail Store
In a social media post, Brooks shared, “Have any of my Friends in Low Places hanging out on Broadway seen this yet?!” Read more.