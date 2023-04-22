Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 17, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 17th to April 21st.

Cheatham County Source

  • Fatal Crash Involving 3 Semi-Trucks Leaves I-65 Blocked
    A crash involving semi-trucks on Interstate 65 caused a major traffic backup on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Woman Wounded in Shooting Near John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
    Specialized Investigations Division detectives are pursuing strong leads regarding a shooting near the entrance of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville that wounded a 49-year-old woman of Cheatham County. Read more.

  • Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of April 18, 2023
    Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of April 18, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.

Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

