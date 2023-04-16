Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 10, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from April 10 to April 15, 2023.

Woman, Toddler Killed in Cheatham County Crash A crash occurred on Highway 49 east at the Sycamore Creek Bridge/Girl Scout Camp on the morning of April 11, 2023. Read more.

Victim Identified in Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

The motorcyclist killed in the collision with a Mercedes Sedan at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street is identified as Matthew D. Freer, 28, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Read more.

Infant Found Dead at Daycare Provider’s Apartment in West Nashville; Caregiver Found in Park

Youth Services detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-month-old boy who was discovered deceased Monday afternoon inside the West Nashville apartment of his daycare provider at 512 Old Hickory Boulevard. Read more.