Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 10, 2022

Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 10 – 15, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
After Two Decades, Popular Nashville Pizza Joint Announces Closure
A longstanding family-owned pizza joint in Nashville is closing its doors. In a social media post, Joey’s House of Pizza shared a photo of a handwritten note announcing its closure. Read more.
Cheatham Speedway Gears up for the New Season
The track is nearly ready after heavy rain caused some delays in the maintenance. According to the Cheatham Speedway Facebook page, it is expected to be ready for the first race. Read more.
Easter Services in Cheatham County 2022
Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Cheatham County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here. Read more.
Davidson County Source
12 Easter Egg Hunts Across Middle TN
We’ve rounded up a handful of community Easter egg hunts happening this year. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Davidson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Here are some events going on around Davidson county this weekend. Read more.
Dickson County Source
The First-Ever Food Truck Friday Takes Place in Downtown Dickson on June 3rd
Come out to the First-Ever Food Truck Friday located at 100 S. Mulberry Street in Downtown Dickson, Tennessee on Friday, June 3rd from 5-9 pm. Read more.
Debris Burn Permits Required Now Through May 15
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry joins the effort to promote fire prevention awareness and reminds citizens that our state is heading into fire season. A debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles from Oct. 15 until May 15 each season. Read more.
A Lesson on Power and Influence: A Conversation With Susan Page at Nashville Public Library
The Nashville Public Library Foundation On April 12 at 5 PM welcomes Susan Page Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY and New York Times bestselling author, as part of the Sandra Schatten series. Read more.
Maury County Source
Maury County Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Maury Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Here are some events going on around Maury county this weekend. Read more.
Construction Begins on New I-65 Interchange in Spring Hill
Construction of the new I-65 interchange at exit 56 in Spring Hill is underway. The project, fully funded by the City of Spring Hill with the help of a $25M BUILD grant from the federal government, also entails an estimated 2.25-mile extension of Buckner Road – to be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion – between Buckner Lane and Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Easter Services in Robertson County 2022
Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Robertson County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, contact us here. Read more.
Former Springfield Business Owner Charged In Fraudulent Loan Scheme
A federal indictment was unsealed today, charging Chad William Rudicel, 52, formerly of Springfield, Tennessee, with seven counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. Rudicel was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Largo, Florida, earlier this morning. Read more.
This is Why the Titans Need to Have a Good Draft Before They Miss Their Shot at a Super Bowl
The Titans front office and GM Jon Robinson hope to have a stellar draft this year as the last two seasons have produced some questionable moves in the offseason. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Nashville Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of A Stolen Firearm As a Convicted Felon
Lee Allen Mayhew, 45, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm while being a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
Wednesday Storm Causes Downed Trees and Power Lines in Murfreesboro
There have been reports of trees down and power lines down near the downtown Murfreesboro area. Powerlines down on NW Broad near Treemont. Read more.
7 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee
Tornado season is typically March through May in the South, although Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. From 1950 – 2021, Davidson County has had 53 confirmed tornadoes, Wilson 54, Sumner 51, Rutherford 42, Robertson 28, Williamson County 27, Dickson 20, Maury 16 and Cheatham 13. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Hendersonville Parks Department to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for In-Line Hockey Facility
The City of Hendersonville Parks Department wishes to invite all members of the community to a ceremony to “officially” cut the ribbon and open the In-Line Hockey Facility at Volunteer Park at Arrowhead in Hendersonville. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 16. Read more.
Sumner County Food Health Inspections for March 2022
These are the March health scores for some restaurants in Sumner County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
Williamson Source
Restaurant/Bar Neighbors Opens in Franklin
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th. Read more.
The Most Craveable Cookies are Coming to Spring Hill
A new cookie store is headed to Spring Hill. Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at 4935 Main Street. Read more.
Legendary Group Earth, Wind & Fire to Perform in Franklin
The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire just announced a show in Franklin. Making a stop on their tour at FirstBank Amphitheater, the band will take to the stage on Wednesday, October 5th. Read more.
Wilson County Source
One Confirmed Gunshot Victim Shooting Near Lebanon schools
There is one confirmed gunshot victim. A possible suspect vehicle leaving the area was described as a silver Nissan Altima or Chevy Malibu, heading westbound on the bypass. Read more.
Plans Approved for Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park, a $350 Million, 258-acre Park in Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday, April 7, on first reading to approve the plan of services, annexation and zoning requests for the proposed Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park. The vote followed a public hearing. The property is being sold by members of the Hord and Haymore families, descendants of the Benjamin Hord family that has owned the property for over 180 years. Read more.
Wilson County Native Completes Over 1,000 Hours of Community Service in the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps
Sarah Jones from Wilson County, TN has been participating in AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC). AmeriCorps NCCC is a federal service and leadership development program through which Sarah will complete 1800 hours of federal and community service. Following training on the AmeriCorps campus in Vicksburg, MS, Sarah has already been on four deployments and completed 1400 hours of service. Read more.