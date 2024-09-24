Top Five Reunion Tours Millennials Want to See in 2025

Reunion tours seem to have been a trend in 2024 and according to Ticket Squeeze, fans would like to see more. The ticketing platform conducted a study sharing the top five tours Millennials want to see in 2025.

Matthew Smith, CEO of Ticket Squeeze, shared, “Our analysis of ticket sales and search data reveals a clear pattern: fans actively seek live experiences that reconnect them with their past. The Oasis announcement has tapped into a deep well of musical nostalgia, showing the power of nostalgia marketing in today’s music scene.”

Here are the top 5 bands Millennials would like to see on tour:

One Direction – The boy band that defined a generation tops the list of desired reunions. Having gone on a hiatus in 2015, fans have been hoping for a reunion for some time.

Destiny’s Child – The band broke up in 2006, but fans have been eager to see Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reunite for a tour.

The White Stripes – Jack White is a Nashvillian known to perform in the area. Fans want to see Jack and Meg White reunite and relive the garage rock revival of the 2000s.

My Chemical Romance – The band briefly reunited in 2019 and toured in 2022; fans are holding out for a more extensive tour.

NYSNC – Justin Timberlake is out on tour right now and will be in Nashville this December, but his boy band members are not with him. They haven’t toured since 2002, and it seemed earlier this year that it might happen as the band collaborated on Justin’s latest album for the song “Paradise,” but there is no word yet.

