Top Designs Selected in “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest for October Franklin City Election

More than 500 online votes were cast to select the top designs in Franklin Tomorrow’s “I Voted” sticker design contest for the upcoming Franklin City Election.

Joining Franklin Tomorrow in sponsoring the contest were the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission, as well as the Williamson County Election Commission, which will use the sticker designs during the October election cycle for both early voting and on Election Day, Oct.

24.

The top vote getter in the youth category was a design by Maia Bowers, who is an eighth-grader. Her design featured patriotic colors of red, white and blue as well as the Tennessee tri-star flag with the words “I Voted” in cursive.

The next top vote getter in the youth category was drawn by Henley Harrington, a fifth-grader. She included pencil drawings of Franklin landmarks like the Franklin Theatre, The Factory water tower and the iconic Gray’s sign on Main Street.

Matthew Mattheiss had the top design in the adult category with the “I” in his design framed against a columned building similar to the Historic Williamson County Courthouse. His design also featured the tri-star circle at the top and is in red, white and blue.

The second winning design in the adult category was submitted anonymously and has a yellow background with red and blue wording of “I Voted.” The “V” in the word voted is depicted as a checkmark.