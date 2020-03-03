T-op Cold Grill Ice Cream & Tea Holds Soft Opening in Spring Hill

T-op Cold Grill Ice Cream & Tea is having a soft opening at its new Spring Hill location this week, now through March 6.

Located at 4863 Main Street in Spring Hill, T-op is offering 15% off all items on the menu during the soft opening.

In addition to rolled ice cream, the menu includes poke bowls and bubble tea.

If you’ve never had rolled ice cream before, rolled ice cream is a Thai frozen dessert made by pouring a base of sweet milk on an extremely cold steel surface, which looks like a grill. Within minutes, the liquid hardens and is shaped into cylinder rolls.

Customers can order standard flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, etc…or a T-op creation like Berry Heaven (blackberry + strawberry + raspberry) or Matcha Zen (matcha + strawberry + graham cracker). An array of toppings, such as syrups, graham crackers, marshmallows, sprinkles and more are available as well.

For the poke bowls, customers select a base of noodles, rice, or spring mix. Then choose a protein from a selection of tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp, tofu, new york strip, and crabmeat salad. Customers can choose five toppings for their bowl, sauce and finish it with a choice of crunchy option that includes fish flakes, sesame seeds, peanut chips, and more.

Hours for the location will be Monday- Sunday 11 a – 9 p.

A ribbon-cutting event will be held on March 12 at 10 a with the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

T-op has locations in Franklin and Murfreesboro.

To see the latest news, follow T-OP Cold Grill Ice Cream on Facebook.