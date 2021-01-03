top business stories of 2020

As 2020 ends, we take a look back at the most-read stories of the year. These are the 10 most-read business stories on Williamson Source over 2020.
1Logan’s & Old Chicago Closes All Locations
Published April 8, 2020
Craftworks, the parent company for both Logan’s and Old Chicago, have closed all locations for the two restaurant brands. Read More.
2Former Teachers Create New K-5 School
Published August 10, 2020
With the growing need for safe, quality schooling in Nashville and surrounding areas, one of the premiere music and dance studios in the Brentwood/Franklin area, ROOTS Academy, has partnered with a select group of teachers from Williamson County Schools to create a brand new, K-5 school. Read More.
3YouTuber MrBeast Opens Burger Joint in Franklin
Published December 21, 2020
YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) has opened a delivery-only burger joint in Franklin. Read More.
4New Breakfast Joint to Open in Franklin
Published February 22, 2020
A new breakfast joint will open in Franklin later this year. Read More.
5Alexander Family Names Spring Hill Project
Published December 6, 2020
The Alexander Family debuted the name of their new development on Buckner Lane in Spring Hill. Read More.
6Sam’s Club in Franklin Announces Temporary Closure
Published December 21, 2020
Sam’s Club, located at 3070 Mallory Lane in Franklin, TN closed temporarily. The club closed Monday evening (Dec 21) and reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 23. Read More.
7The Home Depot Announces Business Updates in Response to COVID-19
Published April 2, 2020
The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, provided an update on several temporary changes to its business in response to COVID-19. Read More.
8$10M In Debt Forgiven by Ramsey Solutions For 8,000 People
Published December 26, 2020
Dave Ramsey’s company, Ramsey Solutions, took on the debt of 8,000 people across the country – a total of $10 million – and completely forgave it. Read More.
9Aldi Grocery Store Opens in Brentwood
Published April 10, 2020
The Electronic Express storefront at the Mallory Corners Shopping Center in Brentwood is now an Aldi grocery store. Read More.
10RH Outlet Opens in Cool Springs
Published December 16, 2020
The upscale furniture store, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has just opened an outlet in Cool Springs. It is located at 1626 Galleria Boulevard next to the Nike outlet store. Read More.