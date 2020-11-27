Top Black Friday Deals for 2020

What deals will you be shopping for this year?
Wallet Hub reports that 40% of American consumers are planning to spend less during the 2020 holiday season relative to 2019, and 79% of merchants not likely to offer better deals than last year.
The top categories with the highest discounts include books, apparel, clothing, toys and video games all with at least a 30 to over 40 percent discount.
Categories of items with the least amount of discount include furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and phones.
Below are some of the best items to purchase on Black Friday, according to WalletHub.
Lowrance Hook 2-12 Triple Shot US Inlander Fishfinder
Black Friday Price After Discount: $700
Pre-Black Friday Price*: $1,450
Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $750
Academy Sports + Outdoors
LED 3 Piece White Deer Set By Winter Wonderland
Black Friday Price After Discount: $105
Pre-Black Friday Price*: $202
Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $97
Big Lots
Legion Gaming Monitor
Black Friday Price After Discount: $405
Pre-Black Friday Price*: $554
Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $149
Lenovo
Ario Pro 3, 3 Pack Wire Free Security Camera With Solar Panel
Black Friday Price After Discount: $399
Pre-Black Friday Price*: $519
Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $120
Sam’s Club
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set
Black Friday Price After Discount: $264
Pre-Black Friday Price*: $373
Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $109
Walmart