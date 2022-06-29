Top Beauty Products and Services for the Summer

It’s hot and humid, which means Summer is officially here! As the seasons change, so should our beauty routines!

The experts at A Moment’s Peace have the top products and services for Summer 2022 to keep you looking fresh and feeling your best all summer long!

Summer Skin

Your skin is your body’s first line of defense! Protect yourself from UV rays with Jan Marini’s Antioxidant Daily Face Protectant. This daily face moisturizer provides your skin with SPF 33 – keeping your skin protected from the sun’s harmful rays. It blends water-resistant, broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with oil control and advanced hydration for the skin. This hydrating, weightless sunscreen feels fantastic while its hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin for a glowing complexion.

Look fresh all summer long by adding the Clean Zyme Face Cleanser by Jan Marini to your summertime routine. The Clean Zyme Cleanser is an at-home exfoliator that removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores without harming sensitive or irritated tissues. Proteolytic enzymes gently resurface to reveal healthy, smooth and polished skin.

Rejuvenate your summer skin in 20 minutes with the Skin Zyme Face Mask by Jan Marini.

This mask removes dead skin cells that cause skin to look dull and dry. Apply a thin layer to your face and allow it to sit for up to 20 minutes to reveal healthy, smooth, hydrated, and glowing skin.

Healthy Happy Hair

Overexposure to the sun, chlorine, and saltwater fade the color of our hair, dries it out, and causes damage. The new Moroccanoil Protect and Prevent Spray shields your hair from daily damage and keeps your color from fading or becoming brassy by protecting it from environmental factors that weaken the hair. This spray also weightlessly increases softness and shine with every use!

Protect from frizz this summer with Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray by Oribe. Oribe’s Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray will keep your hair sleek by shielding hair from humidity keeping frizz at bay. This spray was tested in tropical Miami – so your perfect curls and blowouts are safe for even the sultriest of days.

Bring back the softness and shine to your overworked hair with Oribe’s Gold Lust Transformative Masque. This dermatologist tested masque hydrates and restores to improve elasticity. White tea leaf and jasmine extract rebuilds each fiber to soften, condition, and smooth. baobab oil protects from the damage that comes with the great outdoors and UV rays.

Get that Summer Glow

Whether you’re looking for a head-start on your tan before your trip to the beach or you want to look like you’ve been spending your whole summer there, a sunless tan will give you that sun-kissed glow without any harmful UV effects.

A Moment’s Peace has the best VersaSpa Premium Spray Tanning experience that will leave you with a streak-free, healthy looking tan. The session takes less than 4 minutes and the experts at A Moment’s Peace can help you pick from 20 shades of tan to best suit your skin tone!

Look and feel your best this summer by visiting A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa!

A Moment’s Peace is the area’s only full-service salon, day spa, and gift boutique.

Book all of your summer appointments in one place and visit our in-store boutique to stock up on your summer beauty needs! Call (615) 809-1126 or book an appointment online today!