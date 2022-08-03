Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 11

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 11-15, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $25,100,000 Carothers Crossing Storage 5070 Carothers Pkwys Franklin 37067 $15,100,000 Medical Commons Of 4792 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $6,250,000 Royal Oaks Business Park 133 Holiday Ct Franklin 37067 $6,100,000 Maryland Farms Sec 46 5106 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $5,200,000 River Oaks Sec 5 317 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $4,780,000 Mint Springs Farm Nolensville Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,750,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7349 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $3,499,000 Mcguire Stacy 3040 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $3,485,000 Princeton Hills Sec 5 756 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,250,000 Cool Springs West Sec 5 3075 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $3,096,719 Westhaven Sec54 819 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Troubadour Sec6 8225 Jolene Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,995,000 Gordon Tommie Est 7676 Oscar Green Rd Primm Springs 38476 $2,750,000 Witherspoon Sec4 9224 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 1168 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,350,000 Westhaven Sec57 3024 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Brenthaven Sec 8 1618 Primm Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,265,355 Grove Sec 14 9001 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,153,855 Westhaven Sec57 3013 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 9562 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,015,000 Swansons Ridge 1715 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 1629 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1 9603 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Belle Rive 504 Abbey Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,734,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 9006 Grey Pointe Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,713,000 Montclair Sec 2 1710 Danforth Park Close Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Brentmeade Est 10 721 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $1,675,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 4649 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,650,000 Burning Tree Farms Sec2 8104 Schweitzer Place Arrington 37014 $1,600,000 Campbell Sta Comm Sec 5 2206 Spedale Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,000 Heritage Pointe 2125 Homestead Ln Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 1224 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,375,000 Benington 2 Sec1 204 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,375,000 Montclair Sec 2 8337 Lochinver Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,343,290 Kings Chapel Sec11 4708 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,320,000 Westhaven Sec 1 204 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Highland View Ph 2 706 Roantree Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,255,000 Charlton Green Sec 3 103 Ashlawn Ct Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 225 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Ellington Park Sec 4 1245 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Breckston Park Sec 1 713 Amberwood Pl Nashville 37221 $1,125,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33 344 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Cornerstone 115 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Foxboro Est Sec 7 9213 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $999,999 Oakwood Est Sec 4 2239 Oakwood Rd Franklin 37064 $995,000 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 140 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $980,000 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a 1315 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $975,000 West End Circle 704 West End Cir Franklin 37064