Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 11

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 11-15, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$25,100,000
|Carothers Crossing Storage
|5070 Carothers Pkwys
|Franklin
|37067
|$15,100,000
|Medical Commons Of
|4792 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,250,000
|Royal Oaks Business Park
|133 Holiday Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,100,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 46
|5106 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,200,000
|River Oaks Sec 5
|317 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,780,000
|Mint Springs Farm
|Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,750,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7349 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,499,000
|Mcguire Stacy
|3040 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,485,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|756 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,250,000
|Cool Springs West Sec 5
|3075 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,096,719
|Westhaven Sec54
|819 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Sec6
|8225 Jolene Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,995,000
|Gordon Tommie Est
|7676 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,750,000
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9224 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|1168 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,350,000
|Westhaven Sec57
|3024 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1618 Primm Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,265,355
|Grove Sec 14
|9001 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,153,855
|Westhaven Sec57
|3013 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9562 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,015,000
|Swansons Ridge
|1715 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|1629 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1
|9603 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Belle Rive
|504 Abbey Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,734,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|9006 Grey Pointe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,713,000
|Montclair Sec 2
|1710 Danforth Park Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Brentmeade Est 10
|721 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,675,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4649 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,650,000
|Burning Tree Farms Sec2
|8104 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,600,000
|Campbell Sta Comm Sec 5
|2206 Spedale Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,000
|Heritage Pointe
|2125 Homestead Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1224 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,375,000
|Benington 2 Sec1
|204 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,375,000
|Montclair Sec 2
|8337 Lochinver Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,343,290
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4708 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,320,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|204 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Highland View Ph 2
|706 Roantree Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,255,000
|Charlton Green Sec 3
|103 Ashlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|225 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Ellington Park Sec 4
|1245 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Breckston Park Sec 1
|713 Amberwood Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,125,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|344 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Cornerstone
|115 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|9213 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$999,999
|Oakwood Est Sec 4
|2239 Oakwood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1
|140 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a
|1315 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000
|West End Circle
|704 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|West End Circle
|704 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064