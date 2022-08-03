Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 11

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 11-15, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$25,100,000Carothers Crossing Storage5070 Carothers PkwysFranklin37067
$15,100,000Medical Commons Of4792 Main StSpring Hill37174
$6,250,000Royal Oaks Business Park133 Holiday CtFranklin37067
$6,100,000Maryland Farms Sec 465106 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$5,200,000River Oaks Sec 5317 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$4,780,000Mint Springs FarmNolensville RdBrentwood37027
$3,750,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27349 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$3,499,000Mcguire Stacy3040 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$3,485,000Princeton Hills Sec 5756 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$3,250,000Cool Springs West Sec 53075 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$3,096,719Westhaven Sec54819 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$3,000,000Troubadour Sec68225 Jolene DrThompsons Station37179
$2,995,000Gordon Tommie Est7676 Oscar Green RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,750,000Witherspoon Sec49224 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$2,500,0001168 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$2,350,000Westhaven Sec573024 Conar StFranklin37064
$2,300,000Brenthaven Sec 81618 Primm DrBrentwood37027
$2,265,355Grove Sec 149001 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,153,855Westhaven Sec573013 Conar StFranklin37064
$2,100,000Hampton Reserve Sec 39562 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$2,015,000Swansons Ridge1715 Swansons Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,000,0001629 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,900,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 19603 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Belle Rive504 Abbey DrBrentwood37027
$1,734,000Simmons Ridge Sec11Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,725,000Inglehame Farms Sec 29006 Grey Pointe CtBrentwood37027
$1,713,000Montclair Sec 21710 Danforth Park CloseBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Brentmeade Est 10721 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$1,675,000Kings Chapel Sec84649 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,650,000Burning Tree Farms Sec28104 Schweitzer PlaceArrington37014
$1,600,000Campbell Sta Comm Sec 52206 Spedale CtSpring Hill37174
$1,475,000Heritage Pointe2125 Homestead LnFranklin37064
$1,450,000Stephens Valley Sec71224 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,375,000Benington 2 Sec1204 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$1,375,000Montclair Sec 28337 Lochinver Park LnBrentwood37027
$1,343,290Kings Chapel Sec114708 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,320,000Westhaven Sec 1204 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,300,000Highland View Ph 2706 Roantree DrBrentwood37027
$1,255,000Charlton Green Sec 3103 Ashlawn CtFranklin37064
$1,250,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32225 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Ellington Park Sec 41245 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,175,000Breckston Park Sec 1713 Amberwood PlNashville37221
$1,125,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33344 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,020,000Cornerstone115 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$1,000,000Foxboro Est Sec 79213 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$999,999Oakwood Est Sec 42239 Oakwood RdFranklin37064
$995,000Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1140 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$980,000Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a1315 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$975,000West End Circle704 West End CirFranklin37064
