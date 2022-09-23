Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 29

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 29 through September 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,700,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 31
|5107 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,540,000
|Stones Throw Farm
|7480 S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|Grove Sec 4
|5041 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000
|Harlan
|9201 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9578 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,995,000
|Grove Sec13
|9120 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,626,750
|Grove Sec 14
|9025 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,390,295
|Splendor Ridge
|113 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,169,151
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6117 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,150,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1757 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,082,750
|Traditions Sec3
|1916 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|3121 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,887,911
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|805 Cedar Knob Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,829,143
|Allens Green
|1759 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,740,000
|Westhaven Sec57
|2018 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,719,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5121 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,670,000
|Grove Sec 2
|6247 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,600,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|701 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,549,332
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6133 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,477,250
|Westhaven Sec59
|825 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,462,740
|Littlebury Sec2
|3305 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,390,965
|Natures Landing
|4007 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|River Landing Sec 2
|404 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,261,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3617 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Echelon Sec2
|5048 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|5575 Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,198,151
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5554 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,186,500
|Westhaven Sec60
|Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,172,995
|Littlebury Sec2
|3312 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,140,000
|Catalina Ph 4
|737 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3137 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,121,553
|Annecy Ph2a
|2000 Charvillon St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,075,000
|Paddock Office Condo
|229 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,060,255
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7061 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,060,000
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|Fagan John
|6281 Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Echelon Sec1
|6061 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Maynard Roy
|9721 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,025,000
|Brookfield Sec 6-b
|2493 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,008,535
|2680 Pratt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Windstead Manor
|1018 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|3976 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$985,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|4115 Clover Meadows Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$983,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1238 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$980,000
|Westhaven Sec 35
|1204 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Liberty Downs
|9414 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$963,010
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3057 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$959,000
|Cornerstone
|201 Cornerstone Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$942,000
|Fountainhead Sec 1
|810 Quail Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027