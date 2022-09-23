Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 29

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 29 through September 2, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,700,000Maryland Farms Sec 315107 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$3,540,000Stones Throw Farm7480 S Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$3,200,000Grove Sec 45041 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000Harlan9201 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$3,000,000Hampton Reserve Sec 19578 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$2,995,000Grove Sec139120 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$2,626,750Grove Sec 149025 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,390,295Splendor Ridge113 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,169,151Lookaway Farms Sec26117 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,150,000Tuscany Hills Sec71757 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$2,082,750Traditions Sec31916 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,950,0003121 Carl RdFranklin37064
$1,887,911Horseshoe Bend Ph 1805 Cedar Knob RdNashville37221
$1,829,143Allens Green1759 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,740,000Westhaven Sec572018 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,719,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25121 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,670,000Grove Sec 26247 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$1,600,000Willowsprings Sec 5701 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$1,549,332Lookaway Farms Sec26133 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,477,250Westhaven Sec59825 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,465,000Kings Chapel Sec 12Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,462,740Littlebury Sec23305 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,390,965Natures Landing4007 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000River Landing Sec 2404 Coburn LnFranklin37069
$1,261,000Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3617 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Echelon Sec25048 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$1,200,0005575 Big East Fork RdFranklin37064
$1,198,151Hardeman Springs Sec35554 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,186,500Westhaven Sec60Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,172,995Littlebury Sec23312 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,140,000Catalina Ph 4737 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$1,125,000Watkins Creek Sec 53137 Lorena CtFranklin37067
$1,121,553Annecy Ph2a2000 Charvillon StNolensville37135
$1,075,000Paddock Office Condo 229 Ward Cir Brentwood37027
$1,060,255Falls Grove Sec67061 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,060,000Old Hwy 96Franklin 37064
$1,060,000Fagan John6281 Meeks RdFranklin37064
$1,050,000Echelon Sec16061 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$1,050,000Maynard Roy9721 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$1,025,000Brookfield Sec 6-b2493 Titans LnBrentwood37027
$1,008,5352680 Pratt RdThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Windstead Manor1018 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,000,0003976 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$985,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec14115 Clover Meadows DrFranklin37067
$983,000Mckays Mill Sec 351238 Broadmoor CirFranklin37067
$980,000Westhaven Sec 351204 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$975,000Liberty Downs9414 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$963,010Scales Farmstead Ph3b3057 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$959,000Cornerstone201 Cornerstone LnFranklin37064
$942,000Fountainhead Sec 1810 Quail Valley DrBrentwood37027

