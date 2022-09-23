Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 29

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 29 through September 2, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,700,000 Maryland Farms Sec 31 5107 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $3,540,000 Stones Throw Farm 7480 S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 Grove Sec 4 5041 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $3,000,000 Harlan 9201 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,000,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9578 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,995,000 Grove Sec13 9120 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $2,626,750 Grove Sec 14 9025 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,390,295 Splendor Ridge 113 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,169,151 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6117 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,150,000 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1757 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,082,750 Traditions Sec3 1916 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 3121 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $1,887,911 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 805 Cedar Knob Rd Nashville 37221 $1,829,143 Allens Green 1759 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,740,000 Westhaven Sec57 2018 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,719,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5121 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,670,000 Grove Sec 2 6247 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $1,600,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 701 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,549,332 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6133 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,477,250 Westhaven Sec59 825 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,465,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,462,740 Littlebury Sec2 3305 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,390,965 Natures Landing 4007 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 River Landing Sec 2 404 Coburn Ln Franklin 37069 $1,261,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3617 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Echelon Sec2 5048 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 5575 Big East Fork Rd Franklin 37064 $1,198,151 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5554 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,186,500 Westhaven Sec60 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,172,995 Littlebury Sec2 3312 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,140,000 Catalina Ph 4 737 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $1,125,000 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3137 Lorena Ct Franklin 37067 $1,121,553 Annecy Ph2a 2000 Charvillon St Nolensville 37135 $1,075,000 Paddock Office Condo 229 Ward Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,060,255 Falls Grove Sec6 7061 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,060,000 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 Fagan John 6281 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Echelon Sec1 6061 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Maynard Roy 9721 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,025,000 Brookfield Sec 6-b 2493 Titans Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,008,535 2680 Pratt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Windstead Manor 1018 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 3976 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $985,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 4115 Clover Meadows Dr Franklin 37067 $983,000 Mckays Mill Sec 35 1238 Broadmoor Cir Franklin 37067 $980,000 Westhaven Sec 35 1204 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $975,000 Liberty Downs 9414 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $963,010 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3057 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $959,000 Cornerstone 201 Cornerstone Ln Franklin 37064 $942,000 Fountainhead Sec 1 810 Quail Valley Dr Brentwood 37027