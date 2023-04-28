Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for April 3

See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 3-6, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|Zipcode
|$4,500,000.00
|Liberty Farm
|1004 Liberty Church Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,700,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9108 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,200,000.00
|Thornton James
|2101 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,780,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 4
|5108 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|1712 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,676,100.00
|1403 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,541,000.00
|Annecy Ph3c
|Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,275,000.00
|Allens Green
|1746 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,875,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2
|506 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6008 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000.00
|Crockett Hills Sec 1
|1616 Crockett Hills Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9744 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000.00
|Kay Hunter
|5184 Fire Tower Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Inman Randall C
|2655 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,540,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3
|5230 Margarets Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,401,834.00
|Kings Chapel Sec3c
|4314 Kings Camp Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,400,000.00
|Russell Brian
|7373 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,396,494.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2725 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000.00
|Benington Sec9
|322 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,325,000.00
|Westhaven Sec45
|1913 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,285,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5021 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,262,000.00
|Westhaven Sec25
|101 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 1
|233 Bramerton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,000.00
|October Park
|1020 October Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,225,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|325 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 1
|2008 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,089,483.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|814 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,074,350.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5317 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Catalina Ph1
|2036 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2
|9427 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$993,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|844 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|813 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,000.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5032 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$937,500.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 3
|1520 Pear Tree Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$907,878.00
|Tollgate Village Sec18b
|2917 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Roys Acres
|6930 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$885,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|260 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$865,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3020 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$864,900.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|945 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$860,000.00
|1700 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|1010 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|826 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|4010 Gari Baldi Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$822,500.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7416 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$820,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|1004 Autumn Ridge Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000.00
|9901 Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$751,172.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5033 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$749,000.00
|Brentwood Glen
|9039 Fallswood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,640.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2105 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064
|$727,500.00
|Petway Place
|414 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064