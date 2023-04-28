Top 50 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for April 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 50 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for April 3-6, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressPropertyZipcode
$4,500,000.00Liberty Farm1004 Liberty Church TrlBrentwood37027
$3,700,000.00Grove Sec139108 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$3,200,000.00Thornton James2101 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,780,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 45108 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.001712 Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$2,676,100.001403 Adams StFranklin37064
$2,541,000.00Annecy Ph3cJosephine WayNolensville37135
$2,275,000.00Allens Green1746 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,875,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 2506 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$1,850,000.00Belle Rive6008 Martingale LnBrentwood37027
$1,750,000.00Crockett Hills Sec 11616 Crockett Hills BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Bonbrook On Concord9744 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$1,625,000.00Kay Hunter5184 Fire Tower RdFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Inman Randall C2655 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,540,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 35230 Margarets PlBrentwood37027
$1,401,834.00Kings Chapel Sec3c4314 Kings Camp CtArrington37014
$1,400,000.00Russell Brian7373 Liberty RdFairview37062
$1,396,494.00Avenue Downs Sec12725 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000.00Benington Sec9322 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$1,325,000.00Westhaven Sec451913 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,285,000.00Westhaven Sec 585021 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,262,000.00Westhaven Sec25101 Front StFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 1233 Bramerton CtFranklin37069
$1,250,000.00October Park1020 October Park WayFranklin37067
$1,225,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17325 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$1,175,000.00Willowmet Sec 12008 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$1,089,483.00Westhaven Sec59814 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,074,350.00Terravista Sec15317 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Catalina Ph12036 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$1,000,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 29427 Gentlewind DrBrentwood37027
$993,000.00Westhaven Sec59844 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$960,000.00Westhaven Sec59813 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$949,000.00High Park Hill Sec15032 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$937,500.00Crockett Cove Ph 31520 Pear Tree CirBrentwood37027
$907,878.00Tollgate Village Sec18b2917 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$900,000.00Roys Acres6930 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$885,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2260 Stanley Park LnFranklin37069
$865,000.00Annecy Ph13020 Jada WayNolensville37135
$864,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2945 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$860,000.001700 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Echelon Sec11010 Echelon DrFranklin37064
$850,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29826 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$830,000.00Benevento East Sec 14010 Gari Baldi CtSpring Hill37174
$822,500.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27416 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$820,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph 11004 Autumn Ridge CtSpring Hill37174
$790,000.009901 Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$751,172.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155033 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$749,000.00Brentwood Glen9039 Fallswood LnBrentwood37027
$730,640.00Waters Edge Sec62105 Gunwale StFranklin37064
$727,500.00Petway Place414 Roberts StFranklin37064

