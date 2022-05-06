Top 5 Stories of the Day: May 6, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
The Mockingbird Restaurant
photo from The Mockingbird Restaurant

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 6, 2022.

Brentvale Crockett Park
photo by Donna Vissman

1Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled

If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Read more.

Ichiddo Ramen
photo by Donna Vissman

2A New Ramen Spot Opens in Franklin

Ichiddo Ramen is now open at 1709 Galleria Boulevard next to the Cool Springs Target in the former Peking Palace and Sushi Bar location. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 7 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

The Mockingbird Restaurant
photo from The Mockingbird Restaurant

4Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill Stops Regular Restaurant Operations

Sharing the news on social media, the restaurant explained they will reopen only as a venue. “Beginning in June, we will transition to an event venue only. Read more.

5Preds Look at Spring Hill for Next Ice Hockey and Figure Skating Facility

Spring Hill may be the home of the next Nashville Predators ice hockey and figure skating facility. Read more.

