Top 5 Stories of the Day: April 29, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
cali burrito carne asada
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 29, 2022.

1Brownland Farm Development Saga Comes to Abrupt End

After nearly three hours of testimony by the community, the developer and the owners of Brownland Farm property, the project came to an abrupt end. Read more.

mexican food generic tacos

2Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.

Eat the Street 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

3Over 30 Food Trucks Scheduled for Franklin’s Eat the Street Festival, Full Lineup Announced

Eat the Street, presented by United Community Bank, returns to Franklin’s Bicentennial Park on May 6, 2022 from 5 – 10 p.m. with an impressive lineup of food vendors. Read more.

4Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Read more.

sinise_nashville
sinise_nashville

5Actor Gary Sinise Announced His Foundation Will Move From California to Franklin

The Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders and their families through supportive programs, has announced they are moving to middle Tennessee. Read more.

