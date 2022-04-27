Top 5 Stories of the Day: April 27, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 27, 2022.

High Schools Remain Among Nation's Best
Photo by WCS

1Williamson County High Schools Remain Among Nation’s Best

Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 26. Read more.

jimmy gentry funeral procession
photo by Donna Vissman

2Community Pays Homage to Local Hero Jimmy Gentry by Lining New Highway 96 West

Lifelong Williamson County resident and local hero Jimmy Gentry died last week at the age of 96. His funeral was held Tuesday at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Read more.

sold sign house for sale
Stock Photo

3Top 20 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for April 4, 2022

See the top 20 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 4-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

4Lineup Revealed for CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced another exciting lineup, this time for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. Read more.

franklin police ran over and dragged from suspect

5Scary Video of Franklin Police Officer Being Dragged and Run Over by Fleeing Suspect

Two Franklin Police Officers were injured yesterday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over. At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. Read more.

