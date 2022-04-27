Top 5 Stories of the Day: April 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 27, 2022.
Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 26. Read more.
Lifelong Williamson County resident and local hero Jimmy Gentry died last week at the age of 96. His funeral was held Tuesday at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Read more.
See the top 20 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for April 4-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced another exciting lineup, this time for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. Read more.
Two Franklin Police Officers were injured yesterday after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running one of the officers over. At 10:20, Sunday morning, an officer stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson, of Columbia, on I-65 N, between Murfreesboro Rd. and McEwen Drive. Read more.