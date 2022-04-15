Top 5 Stories of the Day: April 15, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Neighbors Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 15, 2022.

westhaven house fire april 15 2022

1Family Escapes Westhaven House Fire Early Friday Morning

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4,000-square foot, two-story home on Stonewater Blvd. at 1:36 AM. They arrived to find a rapidly extending garage fire that was spreading to the bonus room and attic space above it. Read more.

Neighbors Franklin
photo by Donna Vissman

2Restaurant/Bar Neighbors Opens in Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, opens in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development today, Thursday, April 14th. Read more.

Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
From Gina’s Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria

3Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Franklin for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Franklin, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here! Read more.

Crumbl Cookies
photo from Crumbl Cookies Facebook

4The Most Craveable Cookies are Coming to Spring Hill

A new cookie store is headed to Spring Hill. Crumbl Cookies is currently under construction at 4935 Main Street. Read more.

viking pizza
photo by Michael Carpenter

5Health Inspections: Pizza Joints in Spring Hill for April 15, 2022

These are the scores for pizza joints in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of April 14, 2022. Read more local health inspections here! Read more.

