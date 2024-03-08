Top 5 Stories From March 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 8, 2024.
photo courtesy of Waxing the City
The space, which was once Papa Murphy’s, has been completely transformed and is now open for business. Read more.
Photo by Jim Wood
Higginbotham Insurance held a ribbon cutting on February 29, 2024, at 720 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 660 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
Andrew Goetz (Photo From Franklin Police)
Franklin Police have arrested a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers in an apartment complex in February. Read more.
There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County this weekend. Read more.
The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.