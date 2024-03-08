Top 5 Stories From March 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 8, 2024.

1Waxing the City Opens in Brentwood

photo courtesy of Waxing the City

The space, which was once Papa Murphy’s, has been completely transformed and is now open for business. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Higginbotham Insurance in Franklin

Higginbotham Insurance4
Photo by Jim Wood

Higginbotham Insurance held a ribbon cutting on February 29, 2024, at 720 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 660 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

3Man Charged Following Mail Thefts at Cool Springs Apartment Complex

Andrew Goetz (Photo From Franklin Police)
Andrew Goetz (Photo From Franklin Police)

Franklin Police have arrested a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers in an apartment complex in February. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County this weekend. Read more.

5Police Identify Victims in Nashville Plane Crash

The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here