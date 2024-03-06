Top 5 Stories From March 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 6, 2024.

This will be the first Raising Cane’s location in Williamson County. Read more.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back for a milestone year in 2024, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

The results for the March 5 primary election in Middle Tennessee. Read more.

Thompson’s Station Middle School is one of only six schools in the State to be named a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work. Read more.

By this time last year, Mega Millions® had already awarded four different jackpots in 2023, at $1.348 billion, $20 million, $31 million and $33 million. Read more.