Top 5 Stories From March 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 6, 2024.
Raising Cane’s to Open in Franklin
This will be the first Raising Cane’s location in Williamson County. Read more.
Pilgrimage Festival Sets Date for 2024 Event
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back for a milestone year in 2024, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.
Middle Tennessee Election Results: Super Tuesday 2024
The results for the March 5 primary election in Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Thompson Station Middle Named Model PLC School
Thompson’s Station Middle School is one of only six schools in the State to be named a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work. Read more.
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $687 Million
By this time last year, Mega Millions® had already awarded four different jackpots in 2023, at $1.348 billion, $20 million, $31 million and $33 million. Read more.