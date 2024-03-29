Top 5 Stories From March 29, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 29, 2024.

1New Student Art Exhibit Opens at the Country Music Hall of Fame

photo from Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new exhibition in the Taylor Swift Education Center. Read more

2Blue Sushi Sake Grill Now Open at McEwen Northside

photo from Unsplash

The wait is finally over—Blue Sushi Sake Grill is now open at McEwen Northside. Part of the Flagship Restaurant Group, the restaurant first announced its arrival in Franklin in 2022. Read more

3House Fire Claims Life of an Elderly Woman in Williamson Co.

photo: Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Williamson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:30 AM on March 29th from a caller who stated their house on Albany Drive just outside of Franklin was on fire and that her 84-year-old mother was still inside the home. Read more

4Twenty One Pilots to Bring World Tour to Nashville

photo from Bridgestone Arena

On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

