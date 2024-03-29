Top 5 Stories From March 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 29, 2024.
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recently unveiled a new exhibition in the Taylor Swift Education Center. Read more
The wait is finally over—Blue Sushi Sake Grill is now open at McEwen Northside. Part of the Flagship Restaurant Group, the restaurant first announced its arrival in Franklin in 2022. Read more
Williamson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:30 AM on March 29th from a caller who stated their house on Albany Drive just outside of Franklin was on fire and that her 84-year-old mother was still inside the home. Read more
On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more