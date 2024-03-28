Top 5 Stories From March 28, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 28, 2024.

1Twenty One Pilots to Bring World Tour to Nashville

photo from Bridgestone Arena

On Tuesday, Bridgestone Arena posted a photo of Twenty One Pilots on social media with no explanation. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Franklin FD Launches New Alert System To Notify Drivers Of Nearby Emergency Vehicles

Franklin drivers may soon start noticing a new alert on their GPS apps. Read more

4Franklin Police Department Investigating an Uptick in “Bank Jugging” Cases

The Franklin Police Department is advising residents to be cautious when withdrawing money from a bank or ATM. Read more

5New Drive-Up Kiosk for Vehicle Registration Placed in Williamson County

You can now renew your vehicle registration 24/7 at a new Drive Up kiosk! Read more

