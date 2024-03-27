Top 5 Stories From March 27, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 27, 2024.

1Franklin Police Department Investigating an Uptick in “Bank Jugging” Cases

The Franklin Police Department is advising residents to be cautious when withdrawing money from a bank or ATM. Read more

2New Drive-Up Kiosk for Vehicle Registration Placed in Williamson County

You can now renew your vehicle registration 24/7 at a new Drive Up kiosk! Read more

3Brentwood High, Middle Robotics Teams Advance to Worlds

robotics
Photo by WCS

Several Brentwood High and Brentwood Middle school robotics teams have qualified to compete at the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas. Read more

4Nashville Comes Together on One Year Anniversary of Covenant School Shooting

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Voices for a Safer Tennessee will be hosting a human chain to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School last year. Read more

5Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Selected to Attend FBI National Academy

Nominated by the esteemed former Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades, Lieutenant Nikki Shaver becomes the WCSO’s first female Deputy Sheriff selected to attend the revered FBI National Academy. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here