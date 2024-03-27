Top 5 Stories From March 27, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 27, 2024.
The Franklin Police Department is advising residents to be cautious when withdrawing money from a bank or ATM. Read more
You can now renew your vehicle registration 24/7 at a new Drive Up kiosk! Read more
Several Brentwood High and Brentwood Middle school robotics teams have qualified to compete at the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas. Read more
On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Voices for a Safer Tennessee will be hosting a human chain to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School last year. Read more
Nominated by the esteemed former Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades, Lieutenant Nikki Shaver becomes the WCSO’s first female Deputy Sheriff selected to attend the revered FBI National Academy. Read more