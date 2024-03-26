Top 5 Stories From March 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 26, 2024.
On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Voices for a Safer Tennessee will be hosting a human chain to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School last year. Read more
Nominated by the esteemed former Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades, Lieutenant Nikki Shaver becomes the WCSO’s first female Deputy Sheriff selected to attend the revered FBI National Academy. Read more
After 33 years of serving the community, Franklin School of Performing Arts (FSPA) announced it will close in April. Read more
Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was joined by legislative leadership and music industry professionals, on March 21, as he signed the ELVIS Act, first-of-its-kind legislation. Read more