Top 5 Stories From March 26, 2024

1Nashville Comes Together on One Year Anniversary of Covenant School Shooting

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Voices for a Safer Tennessee will be hosting a human chain to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School last year. Read more

2Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Selected to Attend FBI National Academy

Nominated by the esteemed former Sheriff, Dusty Rhoades, Lieutenant Nikki Shaver becomes the WCSO’s first female Deputy Sheriff selected to attend the revered FBI National Academy. Read more

3After 30 Years, Franklin School of Performing Arts Announces Closure

photo -Unsplash/Jess Zoerb

After 33 years of serving the community, Franklin School of Performing Arts (FSPA) announced it will close in April. Read more

4Officers Respond to Bomb Threat in Spring Hill

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more

5Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act into Law to Address AI Impact on Music Industry

photo from Governor Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was joined by legislative leadership and music industry professionals, on March 21, as he signed the ELVIS Act, first-of-its-kind legislation. Read more

