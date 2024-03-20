Top 5 Stories From March 20, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here's a look at the top stories from March 20, 2024.

1Joint Operation Leads to the Arrest of Middle Tennessee Drug Trafficker

James Rucker (Photo-Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

A joint investigation conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old James Rucker, a Maury County man believed to be responsible for trafficking drugs throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Read more

2Pilgrimage Festival 2024 Lineup Announced

photo by Donna Vissman

Get ready for hours of music as the tenth year of the Pilgrimage Festival on September 28-29 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin just released the incredible lineup for the 2024 event. Read more

3Spring Hill Citizens Honored for Saving Life

Tiago Paula, Jason Wagner (City of Spring Hill)

On Monday, City officials were proud to honor Spring Hill citizens who saved a life earlier this year. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: Learning Zone in Spring Hill

Learning Zone
Photo from Spring Hill Chamber

Learning Zone in Spring Hill held a ribbon cutting on February 22, 2024, at 216 Town Center Parkway in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more

5The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Riley Strain (MNPD)
Riley Strain (MNPD)

 

Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more

