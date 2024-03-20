Top 5 Stories From March 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 20, 2024.
A joint investigation conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, the Maury County Sheriff's Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old James Rucker, a Maury County man believed to be responsible for trafficking drugs throughout the Middle Tennessee area.
Get ready for hours of music as the tenth year of the Pilgrimage Festival on September 28-29 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin just released the incredible lineup for the 2024 event.
On Monday, City officials were proud to honor Spring Hill citizens who saved a life earlier this year.
Learning Zone in Spring Hill held a ribbon cutting on February 22, 2024, at 216 Town Center Parkway in Spring Hill Tennessee.
Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street.