Top 5 Stories From March 18, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 18, 2024.

1Woman, Pet Escapes Franklin Condo Fire

Photo: Franklin Fire Department

One woman and her pet cat have been displaced after a structure fire last night in a Reid Hill Commons condo. Read more

2The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more

3Spring Hill Fire Department Commended for Saving Pets During Apartment Fire

Photo: Spring Hill Fire Department

The Spring Hill Fire Department responded swiftly and effectively to a morning fire at a third-floor apartment at Worthington Glen Apartments, where they rescued a dog and two cats. Read more

4City of Brentwood Commission Designates March 23 Arbor Day

photo courtesy of City of Brentwood

During Monday’s Brentwood City Commission meeting, Mayor Mark Gorman issued a proclamation that officially designated March 23 as the City’s official Arbor Day. Read more

5Ongoing Joint Investigation Leads to Human Trafficking Arrest

An ongoing joint investigation into a multinational criminal organization linked to human trafficking in Middle Tennessee has led to the arrest of a second person from Murfreesboro. Read more

