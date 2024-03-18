Top 5 Stories From March 18, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 18, 2024.
One woman and her pet cat have been displaced after a structure fire last night in a Reid Hill Commons condo. Read more
Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more
The Spring Hill Fire Department responded swiftly and effectively to a morning fire at a third-floor apartment at Worthington Glen Apartments, where they rescued a dog and two cats. Read more
During Monday’s Brentwood City Commission meeting, Mayor Mark Gorman issued a proclamation that officially designated March 23 as the City’s official Arbor Day. Read more
An ongoing joint investigation into a multinational criminal organization linked to human trafficking in Middle Tennessee has led to the arrest of a second person from Murfreesboro. Read more