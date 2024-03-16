Top 5 Stories From March 15, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 15, 2024.

1Missing Williamson County Woman Last Seen in February

Carol Wheat (TBI)
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for 64-year-old Carol Wheat. Read here.

2The Factory at Franklin Welcomes Bill Simmons as Managing Director

photo from Bill Simmons

The Factory at Franklin welcomes Bill Simmons to its growing leadership team as Managing Director of the historic adaptive reuse development. Read here.

3Luke Bryan’s Broadway Bar Makes Statement Following Student’s Disappearance

As Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts in the search of 22-year-old Riley Strain, a statement has been made from the bar where he was last seen. Read here.

4.Megan Trainor Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Meghan Trainor’s Timeless Tour will make a stop in Franklin this fall. Read more

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Owl’s Hill

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

