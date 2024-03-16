Top 5 Stories From March 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 15, 2024.
Carol Wheat (TBI)
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for 64-year-old Carol Wheat. Read here.
photo from Bill Simmons
The Factory at Franklin welcomes Bill Simmons to its growing leadership team as Managing Director of the historic adaptive reuse development. Read here.
As Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts in the search of 22-year-old Riley Strain, a statement has been made from the bar where he was last seen. Read here.
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater
Meghan Trainor’s Timeless Tour will make a stop in Franklin this fall. Read more
photo from Owl’s Hill
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more