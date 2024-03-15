Top 5 Stories From March 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 14, 2024.
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater
Meghan Trainor’s Timeless Tour will make a stop in Franklin this fall. Read more
photo from Owl’s Hill
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
Photo: Spring Hill Chamber
Massage Envy held a ribbon cutting on February 8, 2024, at 4884 Port Royal Road, Suite 140 in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more
A woman was killed, and another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near West Haven on Tuesday evening. Read more.
On Monday, March 11th, Brentwood Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hillside fire in the 6200 block of Murray Lane. Read more.