Top 5 Stories From March 14, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 14, 2024.

1.Megan Trainor Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Meghan Trainor’s Timeless Tour will make a stop in Franklin this fall. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Owl’s Hill

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

3Ribbon Cutting: Massage Envy in Spring Hill

Ribbon Cutting: Massage Envy in Spring Hill
Photo: Spring Hill Chamber

Massage Envy held a ribbon cutting on February 8, 2024, at 4884 Port Royal Road, Suite 140 in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more

4One Killed in Three-Car Crash in Franklin

A woman was killed, and another hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash near West Haven on Tuesday evening. Read more.

5Brentwood Fire Department Responds to Hillside Fire

On Monday, March 11th, Brentwood Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hillside fire in the 6200 block of Murray Lane. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here