Top 5 Stories From March 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 12, 2024.

1SLASH to Bring S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour to FirstBank Amphitheater

photo by Gene Kirkland

The iconic, GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH, has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer. Read more.

2Franklin Soccer Coach Indicted Following Allegations of Rape

A Franklin soccer coach has been indicted following accusations of rape involving children. Read more.

3Missing 22-year-old Man Last Seen on Broadway in Nashville

A Missouri man who was last seen at a downtown Nashville bar is now missing. Read more

4A Night Full of Stars with Lady A Benefiting Brightstone

photo from Brightstone

Multi-platinum country trio Lady A will headline the event, including a dinner and a special performance by adult Brightstone students. Read more

5Southern Living Names Franklin as One of The South’s Best Cities on The Rise

Photo courtesy Visit Franklin

Southern Living released its The South’s Best Cities on the Rise. In the article, they shared the South is the most populated region in the country. Read more

