Top 5 Stories From March 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 11, 2024.
photo from Brightstone
Multi-platinum country trio Lady A will headline the event, including a dinner and a special performance by adult Brightstone students. Read more
Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Lebanon, who matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Read more
Photo courtesy Visit Franklin
Southern Living released its The South’s Best Cities on the Rise. In the article, they shared the South is the most populated region in the country. Read more
Tennessee residents lost more than $160 million to Internet scammers last year, according to a new report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Read more
Will this be the last year we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’? Read more