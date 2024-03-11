Top 5 Stories From March 11, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 11, 2024.

1A Night Full of Stars with Lady A Benefiting Brightstone

photo from Brightstone

Multi-platinum country trio Lady A will headline the event, including a dinner and a special performance by adult Brightstone students. Read more

2$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Lebanon

Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Lebanon, who matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Read more

3Southern Living Names Franklin as One of The South’s Best Cities on The Rise

Photo courtesy Visit Franklin

Southern Living released its The South’s Best Cities on the Rise. In the article, they shared the South is the most populated region in the country. Read more

4FBI: Scammers Stole $160 Million From Tennesseans in 2023

Tennessee residents lost more than $160 million to Internet scammers last year, according to a new report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Read more

5‘Spring Forward’ This Sunday: The Latest Updates on Daylight Saving Time Legislation

Will this be the last year we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’? Read more

