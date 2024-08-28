Top 5 Stories From August 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 28, 2024.
Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville. Read more
Due to the hot temperatures, dry weather, and no rain expected until next weekend at the earliest, Brentwood Fire & Rescue has issued a burn ban for the City of Brentwood. Read more
Enjoy music from all nine WCS high school marching bands at the 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition. Read more
Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more
WCS students continue to raise the bar by setting a new district record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter