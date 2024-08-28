Top 5 Stories From August 28, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top stories for August 28, 2024.

1Missing Nashville Teen Seven Whitman Found Safe

Photo from TBI

Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville. Read more

2Brentwood Fire & Rescue Issue Burn Ban

Photo: Brentwood Fire & Rescue

Due to the hot temperatures, dry weather, and no rain expected until next weekend at the earliest, Brentwood Fire & Rescue has issued a burn ban for the City of Brentwood. Read more

3Tickets on Sale for 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition

Source: WCS

Enjoy music from all nine WCS high school marching bands at the 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition. Read more

4High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 2

Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more

5WCS AP Capstone Students Smash Record

AP Capstone
Photo from WCS

WCS students continue to raise the bar by setting a new district record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned. Read more

