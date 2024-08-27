Top 5 Stories From August 27, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 27, 2024.
Enjoy music from all nine WCS high school marching bands at the 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition. Read more
Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more
When Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens its newest location in Nolensville, Tenn., it will be the seventh Middle Tennessee location. Read more
Thanks to the quick thinking of two bystanders, a pickleball player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a tournament, is alive and recovering from what could have been a tragic incident. Read more
These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection scores for August 20-27, 2024. Read more
