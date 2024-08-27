Top 5 Stories From August 27, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top stories for August 27, 2024.

1Tickets on Sale for 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition

Source: WCS

Enjoy music from all nine WCS high school marching bands at the 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition. Read more

2High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 2

Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 2 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more

3Waldo’s Chicken to Open in Nolensville

photo from Waldo\\’s Chicken

 

When Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens its newest location in Nolensville, Tenn., it will be the seventh Middle Tennessee location. Read more

4Quick-Thinking Bystanders Prevent Tragedy at Brentwood Pickleball Tournament

Photo from ADMS ICons/FreePix.com

Thanks to the quick thinking of two bystanders, a pickleball player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a tournament, is alive and recovering from what could have been a tragic incident. Read more

5Health Inspections: Williamson County Swimming Pools for August 27, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection scores for August 20-27, 2024. Read more

