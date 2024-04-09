Top 5 Stories From April 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 9, 2024.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2-9, 2024. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is noticing a troubling uptick in rental scams happening throughout the city. Read more
The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 17-year-old runaway juvenile Brysen Lee Thames. Read more
photo from Metro Police Department
April 8, 2024 – Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more
photo from Franklin Flea Market
The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns for the first of four 2024 events on April 20-21 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Read more