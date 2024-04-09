Top 5 Stories From April 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 9, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 9, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2-9, 2024. Read more

2Franklin Police Warn of Rental Scams

The Franklin Police Department is noticing a troubling uptick in rental scams happening throughout the city. Read more

3Missing Columbia Teen: 17-year-old Brysen Lee Thames

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 17-year-old runaway juvenile Brysen Lee Thames. Read more

4Morgan Wallen Arrested After Tossing Chair From Broadway Bar Rooftop

photo from Metro Police Department

April 8, 2024 – Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more

5Franklin Flea Market Returns this Spring

photo from Franklin Flea Market

The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns for the first of four 2024 events on April 20-21 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here