Top 5 Stories From April 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 8, 2024.

1Missing Williamson County Teen: 15-year-old Akyla Walton

Akyla Walton (photo: Williamson County Sheriff\’s Office)

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen from Williamson County. Read more

2Morgan Wallen Arrested After Tossing Chair From Broadway Bar Rooftop

photo from Metro Police Department

April 8, 2024 – Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more

3Franklin Flea Market Returns this Spring

photo from Franklin Flea Market

The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns for the first of four 2024 events on April 20-21 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Read more

4WCPR Children’s Theatre Offers 2024 Summer Camps and Programs for All Ages

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre are excited to offer a variety of performing arts summer camps and productions for ages 4.5 to 18 during summer of 2024. Read more

5Franklin’s Maureen Thornton Appointed to Middle Tennessee Electric Board of Directors

Middle Tennessee Electric’s Nominating Committee appointed Maureen Thornton of Franklin to the cooperative’s Board of Directors following a special-called meeting on Tuesday, April 2. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here