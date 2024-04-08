Top 5 Stories From April 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 8, 2024.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen from Williamson County. Read more
April 8, 2024 – Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more
The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns for the first of four 2024 events on April 20-21 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Read more
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre are excited to offer a variety of performing arts summer camps and productions for ages 4.5 to 18 during summer of 2024. Read more
Middle Tennessee Electric’s Nominating Committee appointed Maureen Thornton of Franklin to the cooperative’s Board of Directors following a special-called meeting on Tuesday, April 2. Read more